Univar Solutions LLC: Univar Solutions Expands Robust Logistics Footprint with New Custom-designed Facility in Abbotsford, British Columbia

The innovative facility aligns with the company's focus on its long-term commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions, LLC (Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced the grand opening of the Company's Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada distribution facility. The site, approximately 2.5 miles from the United States border, is strategically located near Univar Solutions' facility in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia. Together, the two sites will support more growth opportunities for suppliers in the region and enhance the quick and safe delivery of products to customers in western Canada, with a reduced carbon footprint.

At the recent ceremonial ribbon cutting, Chris Halberg, senior regional vice president of Chemical Distribution for Univar Solutions in Canada, expressed his optimism about the enhanced services for customers and suppliers, with two Company locations in the area. "We are excited about the growth opportunities and modern capabilities afforded to us via this new facility. Designed with the principles of our sustainability commitments embedded throughout, our ability to deliver products more quickly and safely when and where they are needed will offer strategic efficiencies for our suppliers and customers."

Abbotsford aligns with the Company's long-term sustainability commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The facility was designed with the goal of offering energy-efficient technology and compliance through the latest emission standards as well as innovative logistic and storage strengths. Implementing best practices was a key focus throughout the planning and building of the facility, which included more efficient and expanded chemical and ingredient storage, rail capacity, a whole-site tank telemetry system for real-time product inventory, and specially designed blending rooms for solvents, corrosives, and oxidizers.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

