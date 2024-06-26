Warpaint London PLC Announces Result of AGM

Result of AGM

Warpaint London plc (AIM:W7L)(OTCQX:WPNTF), the specialist supplier of colour cosmetics and owner of the W7 and Technic brands, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held earlier today.

The proxy votes received from shareholders in respect of each resolution are set out below. The full details of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of AGM available on the Company's website at https://www.warpaintlondonplc.com/investors/documents-sent-to-shareholders

Resolution Votes for % Votes against % Votes withheld 1 - To receive the 2023 Annual Report 54,953,376 100.0000 0 0.0000 49,042 2 - To approve the director's remuneration report 50,861,921 92.6666 4,025,108 7.3334 115,389 3 - To re-elect Indira Thambiah as a director 54,998,290 99.9996 239 0.0004 3,889 4 - To re-elect Sharon Daly as a director 54,998,290 99.9996 239 0.0004 3,889 5 - To re-elect Eoin Macleod as a director 54,986,362 99.9779 12,167 0.0221 3,889 6 - To re-elect Keith Sadler as a director 54,998,464 99.9999 65 0.0001 3,889 7 - To re-appoint BDO as auditor 54,949,292 99.9105 49,237 0.0895 3,889 8 - Auditors remuneration 54,897,264 99.9100 49,476 0.0900 55,678 9 - To declare a final dividend of 6.0 p per share 54,998,529 100.0000 0 0.0000 3,889 10 - Directors' authority to allot shares 54,983,890 99.9734 14,639 0.0266 3,889 11 - Directors' power to issue shares for cash 54,950,796 99.9159 46,233 0.0841 5,389 12 - Authority to purchase shares 54,987,888 99.9835 9,052 0.0165 5,478

Warpaint London plc c/o IFC Sam Bazini - Chief Executive Officer

Eoin Macleod - Managing Director

Neil Rodol - Chief Financial Officer Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 7408 4090 Patrick Castle, Daniel Bush - Corporate Advisory

Fiona Conroy - Corporate Broking IFC Advisory (Financial PR & IR) Tim Metcalfe, Graham Herring, Florence Chandler +44 (0)20 3934 6630

Warpaint London plc

Warpaint sells branded cosmetics under the lead brand names of W7 and Technic. W7 is sold in the UK primarily to major retailers and internationally to local distributors or retail chains. The Technic brand is sold in the UK and continental Europe with a significant focus on the gifting market, principally for high street retailers and supermarkets. In addition, Warpaint supplies cosmetics under its other brand names of Man'stuff, Body Collection and Chit Chat, each targeting a different demographic.

