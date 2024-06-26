Warpaint London PLC Announces Result of AGM

Result of AGM
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Warpaint London plc (AIM:W7L)(OTCQX:WPNTF), the specialist supplier of colour cosmetics and owner of the W7 and Technic brands, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held earlier today.
The proxy votes received from shareholders in respect of each resolution are set out below. The full details of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of AGM available on the Company's website at https://www.warpaintlondonplc.com/investors/documents-sent-to-shareholders
Resolution
Votes for
%
Votes against
%
Votes withheld
|1 - To receive the 2023 Annual Report
54,953,376
100.0000
0
0.0000
49,042
|2 - To approve the director's remuneration report
50,861,921
92.6666
4,025,108
7.3334
115,389
|3 - To re-elect Indira Thambiah as a director
54,998,290
99.9996
239
0.0004
3,889
|4 - To re-elect Sharon Daly as a director
54,998,290
99.9996
239
0.0004
3,889
|5 - To re-elect Eoin Macleod as a director
54,986,362
99.9779
12,167
0.0221
3,889
|6 - To re-elect Keith Sadler as a director
54,998,464
99.9999
65
0.0001
3,889
|7 - To re-appoint BDO as auditor
54,949,292
99.9105
49,237
0.0895
3,889
|8 - Auditors remuneration
54,897,264
99.9100
49,476
0.0900
55,678
|9 - To declare a final dividend of 6.0 p per share
54,998,529
100.0000
0
0.0000
3,889
|10 - Directors' authority to allot shares
54,983,890
99.9734
14,639
0.0266
3,889
|11 - Directors' power to issue shares for cash
54,950,796
99.9159
46,233
0.0841
5,389
|12 - Authority to purchase shares
54,987,888
99.9835
9,052
0.0165
5,478
Enquiries:
Warpaint London plc
c/o IFC
Sam Bazini - Chief Executive Officer
Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
+44 (0)20 7408 4090
Patrick Castle, Daniel Bush - Corporate Advisory
IFC Advisory (Financial PR & IR)
Tim Metcalfe, Graham Herring, Florence Chandler
+44 (0)20 3934 6630
Warpaint London plc
Warpaint sells branded cosmetics under the lead brand names of W7 and Technic. W7 is sold in the UK primarily to major retailers and internationally to local distributors or retail chains. The Technic brand is sold in the UK and continental Europe with a significant focus on the gifting market, principally for high street retailers and supermarkets. In addition, Warpaint supplies cosmetics under its other brand names of Man'stuff, Body Collection and Chit Chat, each targeting a different demographic.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Warpaint London plc
View the original press release on accesswire.com