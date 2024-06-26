Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHJQ | ISIN: GB00BYMF3676 | Ticker-Symbol: 1J2
Frankfurt
26.06.24
08:12 Uhr
6,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WARPAINT LONDON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WARPAINT LONDON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
26.06.2024 13:26 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Warpaint London PLC Announces Result of AGM

Result of AGM

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Warpaint London plc (AIM:W7L)(OTCQX:WPNTF), the specialist supplier of colour cosmetics and owner of the W7 and Technic brands, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held earlier today.

The proxy votes received from shareholders in respect of each resolution are set out below. The full details of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of AGM available on the Company's website at https://www.warpaintlondonplc.com/investors/documents-sent-to-shareholders

Resolution

Votes for

%

Votes against

%

Votes withheld

1 - To receive the 2023 Annual Report

54,953,376

100.0000

0

0.0000

49,042

2 - To approve the director's remuneration report

50,861,921

92.6666

4,025,108

7.3334

115,389

3 - To re-elect Indira Thambiah as a director

54,998,290

99.9996

239

0.0004

3,889

4 - To re-elect Sharon Daly as a director

54,998,290

99.9996

239

0.0004

3,889

5 - To re-elect Eoin Macleod as a director

54,986,362

99.9779

12,167

0.0221

3,889

6 - To re-elect Keith Sadler as a director

54,998,464

99.9999

65

0.0001

3,889

7 - To re-appoint BDO as auditor

54,949,292

99.9105

49,237

0.0895

3,889

8 - Auditors remuneration

54,897,264

99.9100

49,476

0.0900

55,678

9 - To declare a final dividend of 6.0 p per share

54,998,529

100.0000

0

0.0000

3,889

10 - Directors' authority to allot shares

54,983,890

99.9734

14,639

0.0266

3,889

11 - Directors' power to issue shares for cash

54,950,796

99.9159

46,233

0.0841

5,389

12 - Authority to purchase shares

54,987,888

99.9835

9,052

0.0165

5,478

Enquiries:

Warpaint London plc

c/o IFC

Sam Bazini - Chief Executive Officer
Eoin Macleod - Managing Director
Neil Rodol - Chief Financial Officer

Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

+44 (0)20 7408 4090

Patrick Castle, Daniel Bush - Corporate Advisory
Fiona Conroy - Corporate Broking

IFC Advisory (Financial PR & IR)

Tim Metcalfe, Graham Herring, Florence Chandler

+44 (0)20 3934 6630

Warpaint London plc

Warpaint sells branded cosmetics under the lead brand names of W7 and Technic. W7 is sold in the UK primarily to major retailers and internationally to local distributors or retail chains. The Technic brand is sold in the UK and continental Europe with a significant focus on the gifting market, principally for high street retailers and supermarkets. In addition, Warpaint supplies cosmetics under its other brand names of Man'stuff, Body Collection and Chit Chat, each targeting a different demographic.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Warpaint London plc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.