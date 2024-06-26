GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: Stream Hatchet, a GameSquare Company, Announces Riot Games Renewal and Expansion

GameSquare's SaaS solutions support Riot Games' creation of league reports, event scheduling, and consulting across Riot's global esports portfolio

Stream Hatchet, a GameSquare Holdings, Inc. company ("GameSquare", or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME) announced that it has renewed its relationship with Riot Games, a leading video game developer, publisher, and esports tournament organizer. Stream Hatchet has been providing Riot Games with SaaS-based analytics solutions for five years and recently expanded its scope with Riot Games with additional influencer marketing capabilities provided by Sideqik, also a GameSquare company.

Eduard Montserrat, CEO of Stream Hatchet, stated: "We are excited to renew and deepen our work with Riot Games. Our collaboration with Riot Games marks a significant milestone for Stream Hatchet and Sideqik as we benefit from the complementary nature of their combined offerings. This is the latest example of how our expanded data and analytic offerings support the world's leading game publishers and content providers."

Riot Games, renowned for creating iconic franchises like League of Legends and VALORANT, utilizes GameSquare's SaaS-based tools across its global esports event scheduling operations for League of Legends Esports (LoL Esports) and the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT). Stream Hatchet's suite of esports measurement and performance solutions are instrumental in Riot's ability to better understand and track audience and viewership trends across its 70+ esports leagues and more than 130 live esports events that take place annually around the world. This data empowers Riot Games' esports operation teams to make decisions around event scheduling and tournament formats that super serve both the pro player and fan experience around esports' biggest events including the League of Legends World Championship and VALORANT Champions.

"Stream Hatchet, and its suite of data solutions, remains a trusted tool that allows our esports team at Riot Games to deliver on our mission to bring joy to millions of players worldwide through mind-blowing esports event experiences," said Gabrielle Haug, Director of Esports Insights at Riot Games. "Having access to data and insights that tell the story of what resonates with our players is vital to our ability to continuously raise the bar on these experiences to the level our esports fans want and deserve."

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next-generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award-winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With an audience reach of 1 billion digitally native consumers across our media network and roster of creators, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet is the leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming industry. With a suite of services encompassing a user-friendly SaaS platform, custom reports, and strategic consulting, Stream Hatchet is a trusted guide for those navigating the dynamic landscape of live streaming. The company has up to 7 years of historical data with minute-level granularity from 20 platforms, Stream Hatchet provides stakeholders in the live-streaming industry with powerful insights to drive innovation and growth. Stream Hatchet partners with a diverse clientele - from video game publishers and marketing agencies to esports organizers and teams - who rely on the company's cutting-edge data analytics to optimize their marketing strategies, secure lucrative sponsorships, enhance esports performance, and build successful tournaments.

For more information visit www.streamhatchet.com.

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, which has gone on to be one of the most-played PC games in the world. In the years that followed, Riot released VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and League of Legends: Wild Rift. Riot's titles have led to the creation of some of the most-watched and widely recognized esports in the world, culminating in events like the League of Legends World Championship and VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT), which are watched by millions of fans each year. Riot has also expanded its IP through multimedia projects across music, comic books, board games, and Arcane, its Emmy-winning animated series.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance and revenue; continued growth and profitability; the Company's ability to execute its business plan; and the proposed use of net proceeds of the Offering. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company being able to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plan, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties including impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any variants. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

