

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Fed's cautious approach to rate cuts and the resultant boost to the greenback swayed sentiment across markets ahead of the crucial PCE data due from the U.S. on Friday. Anxiety ahead of the U.S. presidential debate as well as the French elections, over the course of the week also kept markets nervous.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading mostly lower. Asian shares finished trading on a mostly positive note.



Dollar Index rallied to touch an 8-week high while the yen slipped against the U.S. dollar to levels last seen in 1986. Bond yields mostly hardened as Fed comments weakened rate cut expectations. Positive demand outlook as well as geopolitical tensions from the Middle East supported a surge in crude oil prices. Gold prices slipped amidst the Dollar's resurgence. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,069.70, down 0.11% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,471.20, up 0.03% Germany's DAX at 18,198.15, up 0.20% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,246.63, down 0.01% France's CAC 40 at 7,620.49, down 0.55% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,925.55, down 0.21% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,700.50, up 1.26% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,783.00, down 0.71% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,972.53, up 0.76% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,086.80, up 0.08%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0686, down 0.25% GBP/USD at 1.2662, down 0.17% USD/JPY at 160.14, up 0.28% AUD/USD at 0.6663, up 0.28% USD/CAD at 1.3682, up 0.20% Dollar Index at 105.90, up 0.28%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.282%, up 1.05% Germany at 2.4340%, up 0.91% France at 3.153%, up 0.83% U.K. at 4.1460%, up 1.69% Japan at 1.022%, down 0.10%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $84.97, up 0.89%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $81.59, up 0.94%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,321.20, down 0.41%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $61,266.12, up 0.03% Ethereum at $3,370.21, down 0.00% BNB at $573.00, up 0.30% Solana at $136.31, down 0.78% XRP at $0.4718, down 0.48%.



