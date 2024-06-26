Sealed Air Corporation Collaborated With the Shanghai ZhongGu Charity Youth Development Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / At Sealed Air Corporation in Asia Pacific, we are excited to celebrate the beginning of a collaboration with the Shanghai ZhongGu Charity Youth Development Center in China to support their inspiring mission. This partnership is a testament to Sealed Air's commitment to 'create a better world than we find it'. By donating computers, IT devices, and packaging solutions, we aim to foster a circular economy and support our local community. Together, we will be making a tangible impact towards a brighter future.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. SEE designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC ® food packaging, LIQUIBOX ® liquids systems, SEALED AIR ® protective packaging, AUTOBAG ® brand automated packaging systems, and BUBBLE WRAP ® brand packaging. In 2023, SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales and has approximately 17,000 employees who serve customers in 115 countries/territories.

