Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913368 | ISIN: US81211K1007 | Ticker-Symbol: SDA
Tradegate
24.06.24
19:44 Uhr
33,600 Euro
+0,200
+0,60 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SEALED AIR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEALED AIR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,40033,60015:16
33,40033,60015:13
ACCESSWIRE
26.06.2024 14:38 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sealed Air Corporation Collaborated With the Shanghai ZhongGu Charity Youth Development Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / At Sealed Air Corporation in Asia Pacific, we are excited to celebrate the beginning of a collaboration with the Shanghai ZhongGu Charity Youth Development Center in China to support their inspiring mission. This partnership is a testament to Sealed Air's commitment to 'create a better world than we find it'. By donating computers, IT devices, and packaging solutions, we aim to foster a circular economy and support our local community. Together, we will be making a tangible impact towards a brighter future.

About SEE
Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. SEE designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC ® food packaging, LIQUIBOX ® liquids systems, SEALED AIR ® protective packaging, AUTOBAG ® brand automated packaging systems, and BUBBLE WRAP ® brand packaging. In 2023, SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales and has approximately 17,000 employees who serve customers in 115 countries/territories.

View Original content here



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SEE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SEE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/see
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SEE



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.