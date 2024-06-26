Dallas, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - Bemax Inc. (OTC Pink: BMXC), a private label development company with a focus on disposable diapers and women's hygienic sanitary products, is pleased to announce a new distribution hub in the United Kingdom for wholesale and retail distribution of the new, improved quality Mother's Touch® brand of disposable diapers.

This strategic move is part of our ongoing commitment to expanding our global distribution network and enhancing our customer experience by placing inventories closer to our wholesalers and reducing lead times on orders.

This distribution hub in the UK will be an integral part of Bemax's global footprint, and will be situated in Leicester, ensuring optimized distribution and swift delivery. In addition to our existing distribution platforms, this new hub signifies a significant step forward in providing our global customers with faster access to our products.

"At Bemax, the continued expansion of our distribution network is a testament to our dedication to our customers," says Taiwo Aimasiko, CEO, Bemax Inc. "We are excited to deliver shorter delivery lead times, enhance the quality of our distribution across all our sales platforms, and continue to drive our revenue growth."

About Bemax Inc. Bemax Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to delivering top-quality disposable diapers and women's hygienic sanitary products. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Bemax continues to expand its product offerings and distribution network, aiming to exceed the expectations of its growing customer base. Bemax Inc. exports and distribute private label household products to the global emerging markets. www.bemaxinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-Looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Bemax Inc.

Dallas, GA

USA

Taiwo Aimasiko

Email: admin@bemaxinc.com

Tel: (470) 582 0807 ext. 101

