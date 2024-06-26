

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $379.9 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $350.4 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $404.1 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.30 billion from $1.23 billion last year.



Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $379.9 Mln. vs. $350.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

