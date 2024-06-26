Oxford Property Group's SP Team Celebrates Major Leasing Success at 115 E 55th Street

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Oxford Property Group, in collaboration with SP Team, is thrilled to announce significant leasing achievements at 115 E 55th Street. The teams have successfully rented the exclusive apartments, including a penthouse that remained vacant for two years under previous management.

Oxford Property Group's SP Team utilized dedicated efforts and strategic approaches to highlight the luxury features and amenities of these residences, attracting discerning tenants. Tailored marketing campaigns, personalized tours, and diligent follow-ups were instrumental in this success.

The commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to client satisfaction played a pivotal role in surpassing expectations, solidifying their status as a leading real estate agency.

"I am immensely proud of our team's hard work and determination, which have led to this significant milestone," stated Sagi Pariente, Founder of SP Team. "This success underscores our ability to excel in a competitive market and reinforces our position as industry leaders."

Sagi Pariente further commented, "We are confident that we will continue to surpass expectations and achieve even greater success in the future. The support and leadership we have received have been instrumental in our accomplishments."

For more information, please contact: Sagi Pariente Phone: 646-246-9559 Email: Sagi@opgny.com Website: opgny.com

SOURCE: Oxford Property Group

