Methes Energies International Ltd.: Methes Begins Certification Process for b2 biOil Marine Lubricants

CELEBRATION, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Methes Energies International Ltd. ("Methes" - http://www.methes.com) / (OTC PINK:MEIL) is pleased to announce and confirm the pursuit of National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) engine oil certifications…TC-W3® certification for 2-stroke marine engines; and, FC-W® and FC-W Catalyst Compatible® for 4-stroke cycle, water cooled gasoline engines for their assortment of b2 biOil marine bio-lubricants. As the leading certification body for the recreational boating industry in the USA, NMMA Certification impacts the recreational marine industry worldwide, helping to improve boat manufacturing and ensure quality products for consumers throughout the world.

"Just one gallon of spilled or improperly disposed of used oil can contaminate over a million gallons of drinking water," said Carol Loch, CEO and Chairman of Methes. "Offering NMMA certified bio-lubricants that 'readily biodegrades' to the marine industry just makes logical sense."

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) has outlined the properties of Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EALs) targeting three primary environmental traits; biodegradability, aquatic toxicity and bioaccumulation…all b2 biOils meet these standards, including "readily biodegradable," an arbitrary classification of chemicals which have passed certain specified screening tests for ultimate biodegradability. These tests are so stringent that it is assured that such components will rapidly and completely biodegrade in aquatic environments under aerobic conditions (equal or greater than 60% within 28 days by OECD 301A-F/ASTM D7373 testing). In addition, the Vessel General Permit requires vessels to use EALs in all oil-to-sea interfaces as EALs minimize their likely adverse consequences in an aquatic environment.

Spilled or the improper disposal of engine oil lubricants represents the single largest source of oil pollution in our nation's waterways (please visit company's website for further details)

ABOUT

Branded as "b2 biOil," Methes Energies International Ltd., which trades under the symbol "MEIL" on OTC Markets (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MEIL/quote), is a totally green "CLEAN TECH" renewable energy company that manufactures and markets an assortment of biodegradable and bio-based bio-lubricants, by combining domestically sourced farm grown bio-derived feedstocks with proprietary technologies for superior performance, all molded around and supporting the four ideologies of being GREEN: renewable, biodegradable, recyclable and non-toxic (earth-friendly).

# # #

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (Safe Harbor Statements) covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe;" and, similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

CONTACT:

Yale Capital Consulting

813 548-0430

yalecapitalconsulting@outlook.com

SOURCE: Methes Energies International Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com