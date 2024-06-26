Semiconductor Indexes Lead the Charge with over USD 25 Billion in AUM

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector"), a leading index provider, announced today that it has achieved an all-time high of USD 50 billion in total assets under management (AUM) linked to licensed indexes. This milestone underscores the company's exceptional growth, institutional credibility, and commitment to setting a standard for customizable indexes around the world.

The company's semiconductor index family boasting an AUM of over USD 25 billion is a significant contributor to this achievement. The surge in investments is driven by the increasing popularity of artificial intelligence and related technologies, as reflected in the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index (MVSMH).

"Achieving a total AUM of USD 50 billion is a credit to our team and their dedication to providing clients with tailored indexes across a broad suite of thematic sectors," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector. "We have been honored to partner with leading ETF sponsors who are crucial to our success and appreciate our focus on maintaining highly investable indexes," he added.

The growth in AUM linked to MarketVector's indexes is also fueled by the burgeoning interest in digital assets, highlighted by the excitement surrounding the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs at the beginning of 2024 and the anticipated approval of spot Ethereum ETFs later this year.

MarketVector continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet investors' evolving needs. The company's commitment to excellence and strategic partnerships has solidified its position as a leader in the indexing industry.

"We appreciate our client's continued trust in our high-quality products and remain committed to advancing index innovation globally," stated Thomas Kettner, COO of MarketVector. "This achievement is truly a testament to the dedication, expertise, and innovative spirit of our exceptional team," he continued.

About MarketVector Indexes www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS, and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 50 billion in assets under management.

