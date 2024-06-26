

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) said it expects fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS to rise in a range of 5% - 7%. Total revenue is projected to increase 4.0% - 5.5%. Operating margin is anticipated to be in the range of 42% to 43%.



Fourth quarter net income increased to $379.9 million from $350.4 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.05 compared to $0.97. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.12 from $0.97. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter total revenue increased 5% to $1.3 billion from a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $1.3 illion in revenue.



