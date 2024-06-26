The New Employee Engagement Index empowers employees; making them security allies, not liabilities.

Cofense®, the leader in email threat detection and response solutions, today unveiled new enhancements to its PhishMe® Employee Security Awareness Training (SAT) Platform. The latest addition, Employee Engagement Index, is set to transform how organizations manage email security risks.

The introduction of the Employee Engagement Index (EEI) transforms employees into security allies. This innovative tool continuously monitors employee interactions with PhishMe simulations, providing real-time data that offers valuable insights into their readiness to combat phishing threats, before they become damaging to an organization's revenue and reputation.

"Cofense PhishMe pioneered the SAT industry over a decade ago, and in 2024, we proudly delivered our one-billionth employee training simulation," stated David Van Allen, CEO of Cofense. "Our experience and data confirm that employees are an organization's strongest asset against email based cyberattacks; they should not be considered the risk. That's the core reason why we have upgraded PhishMe with the Employee Engagement Index."

It is a well-known fact that most successful cyberattacks on businesses begin with a phishing email that slips past existing email security measures, even those new measures using AI. This makes employee email security awareness programs a critical component of a comprehensive, layered defense strategy. When employees are properly trained and motivated, they become a formidable first line of defense.

PhishMe's Employee Engagement Index leverages over a decade of Cofense curated threat intelligence and combines those data with current employee behavioral patterns. The EEI then generates a continuously updated proficiency score, displaying a personalized metric that assesses individuals, cohorts, groups, and departments, allowing organizations to quickly pinpoint areas needing improvement and allows for immediate, targeted remediation efforts.

Employee Engagement Index Benefits:

User-Level Metrics : Identifies engagement and resilience gaps across all employee levels, ensuring targeted reinforcement programs strengthen the organization's cybersecurity posture.

: Identifies engagement and resilience gaps across all employee levels, ensuring targeted reinforcement programs strengthen the organization's cybersecurity posture. Reporting Rate : Provides reporting of employees' identification and activity around phishing attempts, indicating awareness and responsiveness of the first line team.

: Provides reporting of employees' identification and activity around phishing attempts, indicating awareness and responsiveness of the first line team. Susceptibility Rate: Identifies employees or cohorts who are prone to phishing, enabling more targeted reinforcement and remediation.

Identifies employees or cohorts who are prone to phishing, enabling more targeted reinforcement and remediation. Proficiency Score: Highlights individuals' ability to accurately recognize and report phishing.

Highlights individuals' ability to accurately recognize and report phishing. Leaderboard View: Ranks employees by resilience, identifying top performers and those requiring additional support.

Ranks employees by resilience, identifying top performers and those requiring additional support. Flexible Metrics: Tailors assessment criteria to your organization's needs.

About Cofense

Cofense provides the world's most effective business email threat detection and remediation solutions. PhishMe Employee Security Awareness Training with Risk Validation and the Cofense Phishing Detection and Response (PDR) Platform are uniquely powered by over 35 million Cofense-trained employees who report phishing and other dangerous email threats in real time. Exclusive to Cofense, our solutions detect and eradicate threats other email security systems miss and remove them from all of our customers' inboxes. For more information, visit cofense.com or connect with Cofense on X and LinkedIn.

