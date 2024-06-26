MINISO Opens New Paris Flagship on Champs-Elysées, Breaking Sales Record and Marking Major Step in Global Expansion Strategy

PARIS, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO, the global lifestyle brand known for its fun, affordable, design-led products, celebrated the grand opening of its brand-new flagship store in Paris on Saturday, June 22nd. The prime location, situated at 104 Avenue des Champs-Elysées, places MINISO right in the heart of the city's most iconic shopping district, nestled among the world's most famous luxury brands and just steps away from the Arc de Triomphe. The grand opening created a buzz in the city, and the store even achieved a new MINISO record for single-day sales outside of mainland China.

The Paris flagship, which is MINISO's largest store in Europe, marks a significant milestone for MINISO's ongoing global expansion, aligning perfectly with the brand's ambitious "Super Store" strategy. This strategic approach focuses on establishing large-format stores in key, high-traffic areas. These "Super Stores" offer customers a truly immersive MINISO experience, showcasing the brand's extensive product range across categories like household goods, cosmetics, stationery, and more. The new flagship, which sprawls across two floors and over 8,600ft2, particularly highlights MINISO's IP collaboration collections - one of the brand's key strategic product categories - with design elements and store zones dedicated to Sanrio, Disney, Barbie and others. The store will also be the first in France to debut the new BT21 IP collection.

The new opening comes on the back of strong financial performance for the brand in the March quarter of 2024. The brand's total global revenue grew 26% YoY to US$515.7 million, while revenue generated from overseas markets surged by 52.6% YoY to US$169.2 million. This impressive performance reflects the relevance and resilience of the brand's business model and the universal appeal of its products.

"The new flagship store in Paris is another exciting step forward for MINISO," said Vincent Huang, general manager of MINISO overseas distributor markets and vice president. "Following the successful launch of Super Stores in Times Square and Oxford Street, this prestigious Parisian location further solidifies our commitment to the 'Super Store' strategy and its role in elevating the customer experience and propelling our global brand recognition."

MINISO's "Super Store" strategy goes beyond simply offering a wider product selection. These larger stores create a more engaging and interactive shopping environment, fostering a sense of discovery and excitement for customers. This emphasis on experience, combined with the brand's dedication to high-quality products at affordable prices, is a key driver of MINISO's success in international markets.

With the addition of the Paris flagship, MINISO now boasts a presence in 110 overseas (outside mainland China) markets, with 6,630 stores worldwide. The brand's long-term vision is to become a global super brand, and it plans to achieve this by establishing 900 - 1,100 new stores globally in 2024, with over 50% of the new stores to be located overseas. This strategic expansion will solidify MINISO's position as a leading lifestyle destination for consumers around the world.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting, and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeal to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality, and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448666/MINISO_in_Paris.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448710/The_new_MINISO_Champs_Elys_es_brings_an_eye_catching_design_to_the_famous_avenue.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448664/The_new_flagship_features_IP_collections_such_as_Sanrio__Disney_and_Barbie.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448665/The_grand_opening_drew_large_crowds_as_the_store_broke_MINISO_s_overseas_single_day_sales_record.jpg

