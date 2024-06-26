Taylor Swift fans are buzzing with anticipation for her upcoming Irish concerts from 28-30 June in Dublin, eager to know if she's already back on Irish soil. Taylor's love for holidaying in Ireland and her passion for the humble Irish sweater are both well-documented, she created a global focus on the traditional Irish Aran jumper by wearing one to promote her album, "Evermore".

Taylor Swift has enjoyed many stays along the Wild Atlantic Way. In 2021, she was pictured enjoying the sands under her feet at County Donegal's Ballymastocker Bay in Portsalon. (Photo: Business Wire)

In celebration of this and her love for holidays on the Emerald Isle, in collaboration with young Irish-designer, Gabrielle Malone, Ireland has created a bespoke cardigan for Taylor. It beautifully represents some of the locations in Ireland that Taylor has already visited.

Ahead of Taylor's sold-out performances in Dublin's Aviva Stadium, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum and their genealogy partners, The Irish Family History Centre, have uncovered details of the star's ancestral ties to the island of Ireland and shared the research online, entitled The Love Story Before Love Story. It reveals that the pop superstar is a descendant of Susan Davis and Francis Gwynn, a couple who met while traversing the Atlantic aboard a ship which set sail from Derry-Londonderry in 1836. While in Dublin, visitors to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum can experience Taylor Swift's journey through music, love and Irish heritage with special guided themed tours running daily.

Over the years, Taylor has been a frequent visitor to the island of Ireland, with subtle nods to places that she's visited woven through her lyrics. This inspired the creation of the special cardigan. Its pattern has been released for anyone who wants to try their hand at creating their own versionand is accompanied by top Swiftie things to do while in Dublin,on Ireland.com

Here are the Taylor Swift locations that inspired the cardigan and where fans can immerse themselves in the magic of Ireland just like Taylor did.

'Stay Stay Stay' in the Wild Atlantic Way

Taylor Swift has enjoyed many stays along the Wild Atlantic Way. In 2021, she was pictured enjoying the sands under her feet at County Donegal's Ballymastocker Bay in Portsalon, and it's well-known she spent Christmas in 2018 in the historic and beautiful town of Glin in County Limerick, where she even purchased a Glin GAA Lotto ticket in a local pub.

The Wild Atlantic Way is represented in the cardigan with a Honeycomb stitch, a traditional Aran stitch similar to the Aran jumper she wore to promote "Evermore" inspired by beekeepers in Donegal, and beautiful West Limerick where the Shannon meets the Atlantic is represented by the wave stitch.

Escape to the Ireland's Hidden Heartlands for a "Folklore" inspired break

In 2021, it was rumoured that Ms. Swift nestled up in Cavan. Like Taylor, you can also enjoy the peace and tranquillity of County Cavan. CABÜ cabins in Killykeen Forest, located on the glittering shores of Lough Oughter offer woodland walks, bike rides, and forest bathing the perfect respite for the mind, body, and soul. Also visit Cavan Burren Park where walking trails will take you by glacial boulders and spectacular dolmens.

Ireland's Hidden Heartlands is represented by a seed stitch reminiscent of the rich rural landscapes of this region, surrounded by tranquil paths, trails and waterways to paddle, stroll or pedal.

Create your own "Love Story" in Ireland's Ancient East

Taylor has also visited many locations in County Wicklow while on a romantic holiday. Her admiration for the Garden County is keenly referenced in her song, "Sweet Nothings," where she reminisces:

"I spy with my little tired eye Tiny as a firefly, a pebble That we picked up last July Down deep inside your pocket We almost forgot it Does it ever miss Wicklow sometimes?"

Ireland's Ancient East is symbolized by a brick stitch, emblematic of the historic stone buildings that lie within this region, set against a backdrop of lush green landscapes.

The 'Dublin' Poets Department

Taylor Swift then made a discreet return from County Wicklow, successfully keeping a low profile while staying in a charming old coach house in Dublin, near the vibrant neighbourhood of Ranelagh.

For any budding songwriters or musicians, Windmill Lane recording studio is well worth a visit to learn about Ireland's rich recorded music history, and where you can record your very own original song! Or visit MoLI the Museum of Literature Ireland which has just launched a new collection dedicated to Dublin's unique literary heritage, for some poetic inspiration.

Dublin is symbolized in the cardigan by the Hurdle stitch, evoking the cobblestones of the city.

The bespoke handknit is also adorned with hidden 'Easter Eggs': Taylor's birth year and album title, '1989,' are subtly stitched into the collar, her lucky number '13' graces one sleeve cuff, and her initials 'T.S.' embellish the other. It's a cardigan truly tailored for Taylor!

Taylor is no stranger to Northern Ireland either. The EPIC Irish Immigration Museum research has revealed her strong link to the city of Derry-Londonderry in the 1800's and much more recently, in 2021, the star stayed in Belfast and was spotted in local spots like restaurant, Shu, and quirky cocktail bar, The Tipsy Bird. She fit right into the city, which was officially recognised as a UNESCO City of Music in the same year, reflective of Belfast's long history of producing some of the music industry's brightest stars. Production for re-release of her fourth studio album, "Red (Taylor's Version)" took place during this time too, with home studio "Kitty Committee Studio" (Belfast, UK) cited in the album's credits as the location where vocal tracks for mega-hits like the deeply emotional "All Too Well (Ten Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)," and "The Last Time" featuring Northern Ireland's own Gary Lightbody, were recorded.

