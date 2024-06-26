Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.06.2024 16:02 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XGR Technologies' Lightweight SnapShot EMI Shielding Empowers Military and Industrial Drones

SnapShot® board-level shields manufactured by XGR Technologies are leveraged by top drone manufacturers to optimize military and industrial drone performance.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / XGR Technologies' SnapShot® shielding products offer the lightest weight board-level shields available and have over two decades of proven success in hundreds of applications across industries. SnapShot® shields are leveraged by top drone manufacturers to optimize the performance of their military and industrial drones. The sales of SnapShot® custom EMI shielding products have grown significantly over the past two years as XGR proudly supports military defense efforts across the globe.

SnapShot® board-level EMI shields

SnapShot® board-level EMI shields
SnapShot® board-level EMI shields are the lightest weight board-level shields available.

Drones of all sizes from very small to large are indispensable in modern military strategies, offering unmatched aerial reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities. These drones are equipped with electronics to meet the combined needs of navigation, communication, imaging, weapons deployment, avionics, and general flight operations. Although designed for operational effectiveness, these electronics generate electronic noise or EMI that can disrupt the proper function of the systems on board. The sensitive electronics are also subject to interference from outside electrical noise generated by power lines and other factors. So, an effective solution for shielding sensitive circuits becomes necessary. Thus, the need for better and better EMI (electromagnetic interference) shielding solutions has grown over the years. SnapShot® Board-level EMI shielding solutions play a crucial role in achieving the operational effectiveness of UAVs.

Balancing the weight of EMI shielding solutions in drones without compromising performance has been a constant challenge. Traditional EMI shielding solutions add weight to the drones, limiting their operational time, range, and battery life, and increasing their fuel consumption. SnapShot® shields are made from lightweight, engineered polymer with very thin tin plating to create the conductive surface and complete the Faraday cage. This unique technology results in the lightest weight board-level EMI shield on the market. SnapShot® shields also offer superior shielding effectiveness from 200MHz up to 18GHz. They are extensively tested against mechanical shock (OEDEC JESD 22-B104-B), bump (IEC 60668-2-29), vibration (IEC 60068-2-64), thermal shock (MIL-STD-883CA), dry heat aging, and moist heat aging.

About XGR Technologies and SnapShot®

Founded in 2018, XGR Technologies specializes in the design and manufacturing of SnapShot® board-level shielding solutions, which were previously manufactured by W.L. Gore & Associates. Offered in single or multi-cavity designs, the SnapShot® EMI Shields answer many challenges associated with existing shielding technologies. These shields are covered by US Patent No: 6,377,475 and 6,744,640. For more information, visit www.xgrtec.com.

Contact Information:

Jon Buchwald
VP Sales & Marketing
jbuchwald@xgrtec.com
(302) 669-9554

Related Files

XGR Brochure

SOURCE: XGR Technologies

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.