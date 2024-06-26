Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
26.06.24
17:09 Uhr
172,12 Euro
+0,38
+0,22 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
172,14172,1817:09
172,10172,1617:09
ACCESSWIRE
26.06.2024 16:50 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pixalate Inc.: Pixalate Introduces LATAM Connected TV Supply-Side Platform Market Share Rankings: Google AdExchange No. 1 With 20% Market Share in Q1 2024

According to Pixalate's research, Google AdExchange leads SSP market share in Latin America (LATAM) at 20%, followed by BeachFront and Magnite tied for third (14%)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2024 CTV SSP Market Share Report for Latin America (LATAM).

Pixalate also released regional reports for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and North America. Pixalate previously published SSP market share rankings by CTV platform for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV.

To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over three billion impressions in Q1 2024 to reveal the regional ranking of supply-side platforms (SSPs) for open programmatic ads sold across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store apps.

Top SSPs for CTV apps in LATAM Based on Open Programmatic Market Share (Q1 2024)

  1. Google AdExchange 20%
  2. BeachFront 14%
  3. Magnite 14%
  4. Xandr Monetize 13%
  5. OpenX 10%

Download the full report to see the top 10.

Download the full reports to see the top SSPs by CTV platform and region in Q1 2024:

  • Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)
  • Latin America (LATAM)
  • North America
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Apple TV
  • Roku
  • Samsung Smart TV

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the CTV Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports, reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees.

Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

Contact Information:

Nina Talcott
Director of Research Communications & Media Engagement
ntalcott@pixalate.com

SOURCE: Pixalate Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.