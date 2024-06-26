The "Growth Opportunities in the European Passenger Vehicle In-vehicle Display Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European automotive in-vehicle display industry is transforming technologically as many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) introduce advanced infotainment systems with each new model launch. The rising demand for comfort, convenience, safety, and security has propelled the market for cars equipped with advanced in-vehicle display features and more connected technologies.

The surge in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide has also led to the integration of innovative display technologies into most EV models. Traditional radio/stereo units are gradually being replaced by large touch screens that support smartphone integration and advanced navigation features. Many premium OEMs in Europe now offer display audio or navigation units larger than 10 inches as standard features, while volume OEMs are swiftly transitioning to larger screens to remain competitive.

This analysis provides revenue and unit shipment forecasts (from 2023 to 2030) for the European in-vehicle display industry, segmented by size categories (less than 5 inches, 5 inches to 10 inches, more than 10 inches to 15 inches, and more than 15 inches). It also includes forecasts for in-display size categories by major OEM groups (including premium and mass market).

Additionally, this analysis presents breakdowns of display size categories by various segments offered by OEMs across the EU. It also profiles Tier I suppliers of in-vehicle displays to various OEMs or OEM groups.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 Product Differentiation

Growth Opportunity 2 Evolving Consumer Preferences

Growth Opportunity 3 Technological Innovation

Companies to Action: In-vehicle Display Offerings Key OEMs

In-vehicle Display Offering BMW Group

In-vehicle Display Offering Mercedes-Benz Group

In-vehicle Display Offering VW Group

In-vehicle Display Offering Stellantis

In-vehicle Display Offering Toyota

In-vehicle Display Offering Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

Companies to Action: In-vehicle Display Offerings Key Tier I Suppliers

In-vehicle Display Offering Continental

In-vehicle Display Offering Bosch

In-vehicle Display Offering Visteon

In-vehicle Display Offering Panasonic

In-vehicle Display Offering Harman

In-vehicle Display Offering Denso Ten

In-vehicle Display Offering Hyundai Mobis

In-vehicle Display Offering Nippon Seiki

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in the In-vehicle Display Industry

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the In-vehicle Display Industry

Growth Environment

Key Findings

Display Strategies by Vehicle Segment Present to Future

Display Range Snapshot by Segment

Ecosystem Passenger Vehicle In-vehicle Display Industry

Scope of Analysis

Display Segmentation

Vehicle Segmentation

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

European In-vehicle Display Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Display Category

Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment

European In-vehicle Display Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Display Category

In-vehicle Display Penetration by Size Category

Growth Generator

Key Growth Metrics

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator

Key Growth Metrics

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator

Key Growth Metrics

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator

Key Growth Metrics

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment

Forecast Analysis

Best Practices Recognition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yo05gg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240626158192/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900