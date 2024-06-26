Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
26.06.2024 17:37 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Trading plc: Annual report in respect of 2023

DJ R.E.A. Trading plc: Annual report in respect of 2023 

R.E.A. Trading plc (13QC) 
R.E.A. Trading plc: Annual report in respect of 2023 
26-Jun-2024 / 16:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Trading plc ("REAT" or the "company") 
Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023 
REAT announces that the company's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the " 
annual report") will shortly be available to download from the company's website www.reatrading.co.uk. 
 
Upon completion of printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
R.E.A Trading plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BKPG0682 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     13QC 
LEI Code:   213800JHK8HZJYVMXK80 
Sequence No.: 330461 
EQS News ID:  1934005 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1934005&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2024 11:05 ET (15:05 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.