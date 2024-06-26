Kapitus: 4 Resources for Small Women-Owned Businesses

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Small businesses are crucial parts of the U.S. economy and, often, cornerstones of our communities. In recent years, small business ownership has grown, with women accounting for much of the surge. In 2022, women accounted for about half of the 5.1 million new business applications filed.

However, women entrepreneurs may face unique barriers to success, including a lack of institutional support. Fortunately, several programs and organizations can help bridge the gap. From networking groups and educational workshops to information about grants and small business loans for women, the following resources empower female entrepreneurs to thrive.

Women's Business Centers

The Association of Women's Business Centers operates a network of around 150 Women's Business Centers (WBCs) across the United States. They aspire to "level the playing field" by providing business development resources to women who want to start a new business or expand an existing one.

Women with businesses in any stage of development could join a WBC to access free or low-cost educational resources, including workshops on issues affecting small business owners, training programs, and mentorships with established female business leaders. While each center may differ slightly in its offerings, many also provide guidance for accessing financing options, like small business loans, lines of credit, or grants. Some WBCs even provide their own microgrants to qualified applicants.

The National Women Business Owners Corporation

You may know the National Women Business Owners Corporation (NWBOC) as one of the entities that officially designates certain businesses as "women-owned." The NWBOC developed the first national certification program for women-owned businesses decades ago. Since then, the organization has also become a third-party certifier of woman-owned small businesses and economically disadvantaged woman-owned small businesses.

Certification can be a valuable tool-it not only communicates to your customers or clients that your business is woman-owned but also makes you eligible for certain contracts with agencies in the public and private sectors seeking diverse suppliers.

The NWBOC also offers a wide range of supportive services that go beyond certification and may help your small business thrive, including conferences and training opportunities.

U.S. Women's Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Women's Chamber of Commerce also offers certification as part of its mission to represent women's business and economic interests on a national scale. The organization works to overcome institutional barriers to women's economic success through policy and public advocacy, and it also offers support for individual small business owners to help them succeed. Resources include classes and workshops on topics like marketing, federal contracts, and certification.

SCORE

SCORE is a non-profit partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration that offers a wide range of no or low-cost resources to existing small business owners and people who hope to start a small business. As part of their central mentorship program, they match new business owners with volunteers who can guide them through their specific concerns and offer individualized guidance. SCORE also offers a variety of educational resources designed specifically for women, including conferences, self-paced online classes, webinars, and articles.

Small business owners can connect with SCORE at any phase of their career. They offer guidance on developing and launching new businesses, managing and expanding businesses, and even transitioning out of your small business to retirement or your next venture.

The landscape for women-owned small businesses is rich with opportunities for growth and support, thanks to these resources and others. Whether you need help finding the best small business loan, setting up your website, or expanding into a new market, you can find help. By leveraging these resources, women can overcome the unique challenges they face and build thriving businesses that contribute significantly to our economy and help our communities flourish.

CONTACT:

Name: Sonakshi Murze

Email: Sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

Job Title: Manager

SOURCE: Kapitus

View the original press release on accesswire.com