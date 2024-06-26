Aramco and Sempra announce Heads of Agreement for equity and offtake from Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, and Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE), one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies, today announce that their respective subsidiaries have executed a non-binding Heads of Agreement (HoA) for a 20-year sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for liquefied natural gas (LNG) offtake of 5.0 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 expansion project. The HoA further contemplates Aramco's 25% participation in the project-level equity of Phase 2.

The parties expect to execute a binding LNG SPA and definitive equity agreements with terms substantially equivalent to those in the HoA, with the SPA and equity agreements subject to a number of conditions.

Nasir K. Al-Naimi, Aramco Upstream President, said: "We are excited to take this next step into the LNG sector. As a potential strategic partner in the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project, Aramco is well placed to grow its gas portfolio with the aim of meeting the world's growing need for lower-carbon sources of energy. This agreement is a major step in Aramco's strategy to become a leading global LNG player."

Jeffrey W. Martin, Sempra Chairman and CEO, said: "The planned expansion of Port Arthur LNG would help facilitate the broad distribution of U.S. natural gas across global energy markets. By expanding the global reach of the Port Arthur LNG facility, we have the opportunity to improve energy security, while providing a lower-carbon alternative to coal for electricity production."

Port Arthur LNG is a natural gas liquefaction and export terminal in Southeast Texas with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is currently under construction and consists of trains 1 and 2, as well as two LNG storage tanks and associated facilities. The Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project is a competitively positioned expansion of the site to include the addition of up to two trains capable of producing up to 13 Mtpa.

At the heart of Sempra Infrastructure's flagship Port Arthur Energy Hub, Port Arthur LNG has potential to expand to a total of eight trains, which would position it as one of the world's most significant LNG export facilities. The facility is expected to play an important role in enhancing global energy security and resilience. Moreover, Sempra Infrastructure is actively advancing infrastructure projects within the Port Arthur Energy Hub, addressing both the rising demand for lower-carbon fuels and carbon intensity reduction. This includes the proposed Titan Carbon Sequestration project.

About Aramco

As one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do, from providing crucial oil supplies to developing new energy technologies. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful, helping to promote growth and productivity around the world. www.aramco.com

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra.

