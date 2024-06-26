Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.06.2024 16:54 Uhr
Max Stock Limited Reports General Meeting Results

CAESAREA, Israel, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today held a general meeting of its shareholders and reported that all of the agenda items had been approved with the required majorities, as follows:

  1. To reappoint Ernst & Young Israel to serve as the Company's auditor until the next annual general meeting and to authorize the Company's board to establish the auditor's fees.
  2. To reappoint the following directors for an additional term on the Company's board of directors:
    1. Ms. Zehavit Cohen (non-external director);
    2. Mr. Ori Max (non-external director);
    3. Mr. Erez Nahum (non-external director);
    4. Ms. Limor Brik-Shay (non-external director);
    5. Mr. Guy Gissin (non-external director);
    6. Ms. Suzan Mazzawi (independent director).

This is an English overview of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on June 26, 2024 (Ref. No: 2024-01-065218 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel and 2 locations in Portugal. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:
 Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

