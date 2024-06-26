Regulatory News:

Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) filed its 2023-24 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on June 26, 2024.

The 2023-24 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

The Annual Financial report

The Board of Directors' report on the corporate governance

The description of the share buyback program

The management report

The non-financial performance statement

This Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and is also available on Rémy Cointreau's website (www.remy-cointreau.com), on the Finance Publications and Events Annual reports and Registration documents section.

About Rémy Cointreau

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 14 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,943 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

