Mittwoch, 26.06.2024
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
26.06.24
15:29 Uhr
1,060 Euro
+0,040
+3,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.06.2024 18:40 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Jun-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
26 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares and update on share repurchase programme 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that, in order to effect the timely completion of the share 
repurchase programme announced on 7 March 2024, it may purchase up to 50% of the average daily volume with effect from 
27 June 2024. The Company will continue to use the average daily volume of ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each ("Ordinary 
Shares") traded in February 2024, being the month preceding the month of the original announcement. 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               26 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      231,022 
Highest price paid per share:         95.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          92.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 94.7777p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 349,516,488 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (349,516,488) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      94.7777p                    231,022

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
150000              95.00       12:27:19          00070424427TRLO0      XLON 
50000               95.00       12:29:54          00070424506TRLO0      XLON 
6537               94.00       13:10:00          00070426186TRLO0      XLON 
2765               93.00       13:29:50          00070427274TRLO0      XLON 
89                93.00       13:43:22          00070427806TRLO0      XLON 
3526               93.00       13:43:22          00070427807TRLO0      XLON 
6981               92.00       14:09:09          00070429249TRLO0      XLON 
437                94.00       15:29:59          00070432254TRLO0      XLON 
89                94.00       15:29:59          00070432255TRLO0      XLON 
10598               94.00       15:38:35          00070432650TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  330464 
EQS News ID:  1934061 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1934061&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2024 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
