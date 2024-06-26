

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has approved the proposed acquisition of Viatris Inc. (VTRS) by CVC Capital Partners-owned Cooper Consumer Health S.A.S., subject to certain conditions.



Viatris expects the transaction to be completed in early July, 2024.



The Commission said that the acquisition would have reduced competition in the market for certain pharmaceutical products, and led to high combined market shares as well as high concentration levels in the affected markets.



Currently, Viatris's stock is moving up 0.68 percent, to $10.38 on the Nasdaq.



