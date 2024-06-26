Crayon today announced it won the Scale Solutions (LSP) 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are thrilled to win the 2024 Microsoft Partner Award for Scale Solutions (LSP), a reflection of Crayon's leadership as a global IT services provider with a cloud-first strategy," said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. "Our long-term collaboration with Microsoft has been pivotal in delivering top-tier service offerings. This prestigious honor acknowledges our unique value and the breadth of our offerings across Microsoft's six Partner Solution designations, as well as our role in driving customer transformation, consumption, compliance, and adoption of Microsoft cloud solutions on a global scale. A heartfelt thank you to Microsoft for this esteemed recognition. We are excited to continue our strong and productive partnership."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Crayon was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Scale Solutions.

Scale Solutions Partners are the face of Microsoft to customers, leveraging Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program (MAICPP) solution designations to deliver best-in-class service offerings.

One of Crayon's customers Telent wanted to migrate its critical customer workloads to Azure.

"Working with the Azure consultants from Crayon has been an absolute pleasure. Everyone was knowledgeable, hardworking, and willing to go that extra mile, no matter what time of day or night. We always felt supported by Crayon," said Sandeep Loi, Telent's Head of Cloud Engineering.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud."

