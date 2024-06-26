Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) announces the results of its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today.

The meeting marked the re-election of seven current Directors as well as the re-appointment of Rick Howes as Chair of the Board. Tony Giardini, who has served on the Torex Board for the past three years, decided not to stand for re-election in order to pursue other endeavours. Results of the meeting are set out below.

Rick Howes, Chair of the Board of Torex, stated:

"I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Tony Giardini, who is stepping down from the Board of Directors after three years of outstanding service. I want to thank Tony for his wisdom and guidance in steering the growth and success of Torex over the past few years, and on behalf of everyone at the Company, we wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

"I am pleased with the re-election results of the Directors and look forward to continuing to work with each of them.

"And to our shareholders, thank you for your ongoing support as we continue to build one of the very best mining companies in the industry. Your trust in us matters as we remain focused on generating significant value to our investors while making a positive impact on the lives we touch."

ITEM 1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") dated May 8, 2024, were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

DIRECTOR VOTE TYPE NUMBER OF VOTES % OF VOTES Richard A. Howes For

Withheld 64,561,854

1,717,760 97.41%

2.59% Jody L.M. Kuzenko For

Withheld 66,188,061

91,553 99.86%

0.14% Jennifer J. Hooper For

Withheld 65,241,026

1,038,588 98.43%

1.57% Jay C. Kellerman For

Withheld 65,198,610

1,081,004 98.37%

1.63% Rosalie C. Moore For

Withheld 66,190,887

88,727 99.87%

0.13% Rodrigo Sandoval For

Withheld 65,242,848

1,036,766 98.44%

1.56% Roy S. Slack For

Withheld 66,219,271

60,343 99.91%

0.09%





ITEM 2. APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Public Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD % OF VOTES WITHHELD 68,097,619 98.62% 953,119 1.38%





ITEM 3. 'SAY ON PAY' EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

On a vote by ballot, a non-binding advisory resolution was passed accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Circular and delivered in advance of the Meeting.

VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST % OF VOTES AGAINST 65,268,422 98.47% 1,011,192 1.53%

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca/.

ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City. The Company's principal asset is the Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes ("ELG") Mine Complex, the Media Luna Project, a processing plant, and related infrastructure. Commercial production from the Morelos Complex commenced on April 1, 2016 and an updated Technical Report for the Morelos Complex was released in March 2022. Torex's key strategic objectives are: integrate and optimize the Morelos Property; deliver Media Luna to full production; grow reserves and resources; disciplined growth and capital allocation; retain and attract best industry talent; and build on ESG excellence.

CAUTIONARY NOTES ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information also includes but is not limited to the Company's strategic objectives to integrate and optimize the Morelos Property; deliver Media Luna to full production; grow reserves and resources; disciplined growth and capital allocation; retain and attract best industry talent; and build on ESG excellence. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "continue", "strategy" and "ongoing" or variations of such words. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, those risk factors identified in the Company's annual information form ("AIF") and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions discussed in the AIF and MD&A and such other reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

