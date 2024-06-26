

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Micron Technology (MU):



Earnings: $0.33 billion in Q3 vs. $0.79 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.30 in Q3 vs. -$1.73 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 billion or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.51 per share Revenue: $8.81 billion in Q3 vs. $3.75 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.16 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.4 - $7.8 Bln



