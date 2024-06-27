

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release May numbers for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In April, overall retail sales were up 2.4 percent on year, while large retailer sales rose an annual 1.2 percent.



New Zealand will see June results for the business confidence index from ANZ and the activity index from NBNZ; in May, the business confidence index had a score of 11.2, while the activity index was up 11.8 percent.



China will release May figures for industrial profits; in April, profits rose 4.3 percent on year.



