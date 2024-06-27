Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai INSTER: New A-Segment Sub-Compact EV Delivers Unique Design with Segment-Leading Range and Versatility

Hyundai Motor unveils all-electric INSTER, the new A-segment sub-compact urban EV with up to 355 km of targeted driving range according to WLTP

INSTER's compact footprint, robust exterior design and spacious interior deliver versatility in the sub-compact segment

Sophisticated technology, safety features, and exceptional EV capabilities offer advanced equipment in a compact, urban-friendly SUV

SEOUL, South Korea, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the all-electric INSTER[1], a new A-segment sub-compact EV offering unique design, segment-leading driving range and versatility, and advanced technology at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show.

Bold exterior design and unique features

With its expanded dimensions, INSTER is positioned squarely between traditional A-segment sub-compact city cars and larger B-segment compact models.

"With INSTER, we've taken the small SUV image to a bold new place for the global audience," said Simon Loasby, Senior Vice President and Head of the Hyundai Design Center. "INSTER punches well above its weight with distinctive design and an interior that maximizes its potential in exciting, customer-centric ways. With INSTER we're redefining what it means to drive a sub-compact EV."

INSTER's exterior design is characterized by its robust yet compact SUV profile and flush, clean surfaces, with the car's strong fenders, a high-tech, circuit board-style bumper and a bold skid plate enhancing the INSTER's front and rear designs.

INSTER's personality shines through with its LED daytime running light signature and pixel-graphic turn signals, tail lamp, and bumpers.

Interior versatility and advanced materials

Inside, INSTER provides enhanced technology and convenience with a 10.25-inch digital cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation and a wireless charging dock that forms part of a compact center console designed to create a greater sense of spaciousness.

The pixel theme is repeated inside, with graphics on the INSTER's steering wheel boss reinforcing the car's high-tech image.

Fast charging capability and segment-leading range

With a segment-leading projected range of 355 km (WLTP)[2] on a single charge for the Long-Range model, INSTER redefines what is possible from a sub-compact urban EV, delivering impressive flexibility with an estimated energy consumption of 15.3 kWh/100 km (WLTP)[3].

When using a 120 kW DC High-Power charging station, INSTER can charge from 10 to 80 percent in around 30 minutes under optimal conditions.

Global rollout with additional model on the way

INSTER will launch first in Korea this summer, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific in due course. Specifications will be confirmed closer to launch.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

[1]INSTER is badged as CASPER Electric in Korea. [2]With 15-inch wheels [3]With 15-inch wheels

