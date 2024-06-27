EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate

Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 27 June 2024 Sale of three assets for combined proceeds of $383.2 million Dexus announces that it has unconditionally exchanged contracts to sell three assets for combined proceeds of $383.2 million [1] . Sale prices were reflected in the 30 June 2024 draft valuations announced on 20 June 2024. The assets include: Dexus Office Partnership's 50% interest in 5 Martin Place, Sydney for $296.2 million, in which Dexus's 25% share represents $148.1 million. 5 Martin Place is a Premium grade office building in the Sydney CBD with a WALE of 2.9 years2 and occupancy of 97%2. Settlement is expected to occur by 28 June 2024 130 George Street, Parramatta for $69.1 million. 130 George Street is a B grade suburban Sydney office building with a WALE of 1.2 years [2] and occupancy of 73%2. Settlement is expected to occur in November 2024 18 Motorway Circuit, Ormeau for $17.9 million. 18 Motorway Circuit is an industrial asset located in South Brisbane with a WALE of 7.7 years2 and occupancy of 100%2. Settlement occurred on 17 June 2024 Sale proceeds will initially be utilised to repay debt. These divestments continue Dexus's asset recycling initiatives, with further market updates expected as transactions materialise. Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

[1] Reflects net sale price and excludes transaction costs. Dexus's interest in the combined proceeds is $235.1 million. [2] At 31 May 2024.



About Dexus Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $57.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow. We directly and indirectly own $15.8 billion of office, industrial, healthcare, retail and infrastructure assets and investments. We manage a further $41.3 billion of investments in our funds management business which provides third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business have a strong track record of delivering performance and benefit from Dexus's capabilities. The platform's $16.9 billion real estate development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Our sustainability aspiration is to unlock the potential of real assets to create lasting positive impact and a more sustainable tomorrow, and is focused on the priorities of customer prosperity, climate action and enhancing communities. Dexus is supported by more than 35,000 investors from 22 countries. With four decades of expertise in real estate and infrastructure investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Limited ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

(Dexus Property Trust ARSN 648 526 470 and Dexus Operations Trust ARSN 110 521 223)

Level 30, 50 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000

