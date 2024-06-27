

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - At the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show, Hyundai Motor Company unveiled the all-electric INSTER, a new A-segment sub-compact EV showcasing unique design, leading driving range, versatility, and advanced technology.



The company noted that INSTER provides enhanced technology and convenience with a 10.25-inch digital cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation and a wireless charging dock that forms part of a compact center console designed to create a greater sense of spaciousness.



The Long-Range model of the INSTER sets a new standard with a projected range of 355 km (WLTP) on a single charge.



When using a 120 kW DC High-Power charging station, INSTER can charge from 10 to 80 percent in around 30 minutes under optimal conditions.



INSTER will launch first in Korea this summer, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific in due course. Specifications will be confirmed closer to launch, the company said.



