KLEVV INTRODUCES THE ALL-NEW FIT V DDR5 GAMING/OVERCLOCKING MEMORY

HONG KONG, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLEVV, the premier consumer memory and storage brand introduced by Essencore, is excited to unveil the brand-new FIT V DDR5 gaming memory with a sleek, ultra-low-profile design.

GAME CHANGING NEW LOW PROFILE DESIGN

KLEVV's FIT V DDR5 gaming memory modules are available in 16GB(16GBx1) and 32GB(16GBx2) kits, with diverse clock speeds of 5600MT/s, 6000MT/s, and 6400MT/s. Meticulously crafted for gamers, content creators, and casual users on a budget, these modules offer cutting-edge features and top-tier performance at an attractive price. They boast a streamlined, ultra-low-profile 33mm form factor, made possible by an innovative aluminum heat spreader with a contemporary minimalist aesthetic, finished in an eye-catching white hue. This design significantly boosts performance and enhances the visual appeal of any build.

SUPERCHARGED WITH NEXT-GEN TECHNOLOGY

The FIT V DDR5 gaming memory modules offer cutting-edge features at an attractive price. Superior KLEVV memory technology, including a built-in PMIC, ensures consistent performance with efficient power delivery and dependability. KLEVV's signature multilayer PCB design improves signal strength and robustness. The FIT V DDR5 modules also incorporate a precision thermal sensor for optimal performance calibration and on-die ECC for effective error correction, ensuring peak functionality and reliability. The FIT V DDR5 gaming memory readily supports INTEL XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO technology to extract maximum performance.

APPROVED BY LEADING MOTHERBOARD BRANDS

KLEVV takes pride in the exceptional quality of its products, achieved through superior hardware and engineering expertise. This commitment ensures that the FIT V DDR5 gaming memory modules excel in the QVL tests conducted by globally renowned, top-tier motherboard brands. Whether for the latest AAA games, unparalleled productivity in content creation, or casual use, the FIT V DDR5 gaming memory modules are ready to deliver blazing-fast performance.

WARRANTY AND AVAILABILITY

The KLEVV FIT V DDR5 gaming memory comes with a lifetime peace of mind warranty and will be available from July 2024. KLEVV products are distributed by Integral Memory plc in the United Kingdom/ France/ Spain/ Germany. Consumers may visit Amazon sites for online purchases.

ABOUT ESSENCORE

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited aims to become the world's top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to "Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution". The business strategies of Essencore is to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate themselves from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolios for customer's competition readiness. For more information, please visit www.essencore.com .

ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany's Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award for its innovative product designs. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com .

