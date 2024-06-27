Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.06.2024 04:36 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CCTV+: DREAM CHASERS--TEN STORIES IN ONE CITY (episode 1)

BEIJING, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Episode 1: Heart of the Homeland: The Dream Journey of Li Yuefeng, CEO of Beijing Anding Homecoming Agricultural Science and Technology Co., LTD.

From the center of Beijing, a journey southward less than 40 kilometers brings you to the ancient town of Anding in Daxing District. Here lies the largest ancient mulberry garden in north China and also a unique site exclusive to Beijing, earning it the name "hometown of mulberry". Now, this venerable mulberry garden welcomes a new neighbor-the Taiwan Oneheart science and technology farm. Li Yuefeng, hailing from China's Taiwan region, is building a smart farm on this land alongside his partners.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448684/video.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-dream-chasersten-stories-in-one-city-episode-1-302183929.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.