

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Company Inc. (MKC) announced the promotion of Marcos Gabriel to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2024. On that date, Mike Smith will continue with the company as Executive Vice President until his retirement on February 28, 2025. Smith has served as Executive Vice President and CFO since 2016.



Gabriel, who is currently Senior Vice President, Global Finance and Capital Markets, joined McCormick in 2017 as CFO, Americas and has also held the role of Chief Transformation Officer where he led the global team responsible for driving enterprise-wide initiatives to enable effectiveness and growth.?Prior to joining McCormick, Gabriel served in a variety of leadership roles at Avon, Unilever, and Eli Lilly across Europe, North and Latin America. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the National Life Group.



