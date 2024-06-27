Halfords Group PLC: Unaudited Preliminary -2

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Unaudited Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2024

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Unaudited Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2024 27-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 June 2024 Halfords Group plc Unaudited Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2024 Strong revenue growth of +7.9%, with underlying profit before tax of GBP36.1m1 Good strategic progress; market share gains helping to offset significant external headwinds Strategically important Services business now represents more than half of Group revenue Halfords Group plc ("Halfords" or the "Group"), the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling services and products, today announces its unaudited preliminary results for the 52 weeks ended 29 March 2024 (the "Period"). FY24 Overview Our focus in FY24 has been to deliver on the areas that are within our control. We have made good progress both strategically and in further optimising the business to create a solid foundation for future growth. Business performance has, however, been impacted by continuing declines in the Consumer Tyres and Cycling markets, and in consumer demand for big ticket purchases. Successfully delivered on the areas within our control: -- Share gains in all four of our core markets, outperforming our expectations. -- Strong Group revenue growth of +7.9% and +5.0% on a Like-for-Like ("LFL") basis. -- A very strong performance in Autocentres and the success of our Better Buying programme helped to offset FX headwinds and increased promotional activity driven by Cycling market consolidation, resulting in gross margin of 48.5%, down 40bps. -- Delivered cost savings of over GBP35m, ahead of original target of GBP30m, bringing cumulative cost savings to c. GBP70m in the last three years. -- Balance sheet strong and liquidity well managed. Retail inventory down GBP24m versus last year. Net debt, excluding leases, of GBP8.2m. RCF extended to April 2028. -- Underlying profit before tax ("PBT") from continuing operations was down 7.9% to GBP43.1m. Including discontinued operations, underlying PBT was down 18.3% to GBP36.1m, which was in line with revised market guidance. -- Final dividend of 5 pence per share proposed, which would result in a full year dividend of 8 pence per share. Good strategic progress: -- Grew strongly in the strategically important areas of Services and B2B, which are more resilient and improve overall quality of earnings. Autocentres Group revenue was up +17.6% and +10.7% LFL, whilst underlying EBIT from total operations (Continuing and Discontinued) was GBP13.8m, GBP10.7m higher than FY23. -- The Motoring Loyalty Club grew to 3.4m members by the year-end, doubling in one year. The club also beat its targets for customer retention and premium membership. -- Avayler, our SaaS business, signed a 15-year commercial agreement with Bridgestone alongside a 5% equity investment. -- Major restructuring of our tyre supply chain, which will result in cost savings of c.GBP5m per annum, an improved customer proposition and the opportunity to significantly improve working capital efficiency. -- Integrated the acquired Lodge business, creating UK's largest commercial fleet tyre provider and winning significant nationwide contracts. Headwinds outside of our control worse than anticipated: -- Market volumes in Cycling and Consumer Tyres, as measured by the Bicycle Association and GfK respectively, declined year-on-year, worse than industry expectations. These markets remain depressed versus pre-Covid, with bike volumes down c. 30% and tyres c. 14%. -- The Cycling Market consolidated at a faster rate than expected, leading to much higher levels of promotional activity, which put significant short-term pressure on gross margin. -- Customers cut their spend on big-ticket, discretionary products (e.g. Bikes and Touring) even further and we now expect volumes to decline in the cycling and consumer tyres markets in FY25. -- Elevated cost inflation continued to be a significant headwind, increasing the cost base by approximately GBP37m in FY24 and bringing cumulative cost inflation to c. GBP120m in the last three years. Whilst these headwinds have inevitably impacted the Group's financial performance in the short-term, our strong and growing market positions provide us with significant opportunities for profitable growth. For example, the consolidation of the Cycling Market had a severe impact on Halfords in FY24, but as the clear market leader we expect to emerge in an even stronger position once market conditions normalise. In addition, a recovery in the Consumer Tyres market closer to Pre-Covid levels would provide significant opportunity for revenue growth. The Group's ability to capitalise on these opportunities is underpinned by its strong balance sheet. 1. PBT from 'Total Operations', which is comparable to previous market guidance. Further explanation is provided in the Group Financial Summary. Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer of Halfords, commented: "This has been a year of strong strategic and operational progress for Halfords, and we are pleased to have delivered a resilient financial performance against challenging core markets. We have continued to invest in our strategically important Services business, which for the first time now represents over half of our total revenues. Our Autocentres business was the star performer yet again. This was delivered despite a challenging tyre market, where drivers continue to delay the replacement of unsafe tyres. In a recent survey of 6,000 tyres at Gatwick, Manchester and Edinburgh airports, we found that one in four vehicles had tyres that were dangerously worn or damaged. We are determined to improve tyre safety in the UK, and we are equally committed to supporting our customers through the cost-of-living crisis, by delivering great value when they need it most. None of this would be possible without the hard work and commitment of our highly skilled colleagues and I am very grateful for their ongoing support. While the short-term outlook remains challenging, we continue to build a unique, digitally-enabled, omni-channel business, which is well positioned for profitable growth". Current Trading and FY25 Outlook Trading since the start of FY25 has continued to be soft, impacted by low consumer confidence around big ticket, discretionary purchases, and poor spring weather, which has reduced store footfall and affected sales of both cycling and staycation products. Whilst we continue to expect market share gains in the year ahead, based on what we are currently seeing we now expect market volumes to decline in FY25 in cycling and consumer tyres, and to remain broadly flat in motoring servicing and retail motoring products. Inflation remains a material headwind, particularly driven by the 10% increase in the national minimum wage. More recently we have seen very significant increases in sea freight rates, with spot rates more than doubling since the start of our financial year. Whilst we continue to successfully secure rates well below market spot rates, we now forecast freight costs to be GBP4-7m higher than we anticipated at the start of the year. Against this backdrop, we continue to focus on optimising the platform we have built, and controlling what we can. As such, we plan for proportionately fewer resources to be allocated to strategic transformation, as set out in more detail at the end of the Strategic and Operational review. We do not expect these headwinds to persist in the long term. Consumer price inflation is easing and our core markets are expected to improve in the mid-term. We remain confident that the financial targets announced at the April 2023 CMD are achievable assuming markets ultimately recover as forecast, albeit this will take longer than we envisaged last year. We remain very confident in the Group's strategy, as we build a stronger and more resilient platform for the future and continue to take market share. Group Financial Summary Results from Continuing Operations: Change GBPm FY24 FY23 % Revenue 1,696.5 1,572.7 +7.9% Autocentres 699.4 594.8 +17.6% Retail 997.1 977.9 +2.0% Gross Margin % 48.5% 48.9% -40 bps Autocentres 50.2% 48.4% +180 bps Retail 47.3% 49.2% -190 bps Underlying Profit Before Tax 43.1 46.8 -7.9% Profit Before Tax 38.8 39.0 -0.5% Underlying Basic Earnings per Share 15.1p 17.6p -14.2%

During FY24, we committed to close our tyre supply chain operation, outsourcing the activity to a third-party, Bond International. As such and in accordance with financial reporting standards, these operations (Viking and BDL) have been classified as 'Discontinued' in our accounts for both the FY24 reported period and the FY23 comparator. The Income Statement further below has been presented to show Continuing Operations as the primary view, in accordance with IFRS 5.

However, the total result of the Group is a more accurate comparison to previous market guidance. It is also more reflective of ongoing profit because it includes the ongoing cost of running the tyre supply chain, which in future will be outsourced. We have, therefore, presented in the table below the total results of the business, including the Discontinued Operations. Further details of the restructuring are provided in the Chief Executive's statement.

Results from Total Operations (Continuing and Discontinued):

Change GBPm FY24 FY23 % Revenue 1,712.8 1,591.8 +7.6% Autocentres 715.7 613.9 +16.6% Retail 997.1 977.9 +2.0% Gross Margin % 48.2% 48.7% -50bps Autocentres 49.4% 48.0% +140bps Retail 47.3% 49.2% -190bps Underlying Profit Before Tax ("PBT") 36.1 44.2 -18.3% Profit Before Tax 19.9 36.2 -45.0% Underlying Basic Earnings per Share 12.7p 16.1p -21.1%

Group Revenue Summary

Year-on-Year Growth Continuing operations: Total LFL Halfords Group +7.9% +5.0% Autocentres +17.6% +10.7% Retail +2.0% +2.2% Motoring +4.6% +4.9% Cycling -3.0% -2.8%

Market Volume and Share

Market Volume and Share - FY24 Autocentres Retail Consumer Motoring Servicing Retail Motoring Cycling Tyres Market Volume Growth forecast YoY +2.6% Broadly flat +0.5% -1.0% Actual growth YoY -1.3% +0.9% +0.9% -4.0% Market Share (volume-based) Share movement forecast in FY24 +0.2ppts +0.2ppts +0.6ppts +0.7ppts Actual Share movement in FY24 +0.4ppts +0.2ppts +1.3ppts +1.3ppts

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 385 Halfords stores, 2 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 639 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy's, Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 273 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert, Tyres on the Drive and National) and 495 commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed software as a SaaS solution to major clients in the US and Europe.

Chief Executive's Statement

Revenue and Markets performance

Faced with very tough markets, we remained focused on the areas within our control, taking significant market share (volume-based) to record overall revenue growth of +7.9%, of which LFL growth was +5.0%. Volumes in FY24 in two of our core markets - Cycling and Consumer Tyres (c. 32% of Group revenue in FY24) - were worse than independent forecasts anticipated one year ago. Customer confidence has remained weak, driven in part by rising interest rates that are high relative to recent history. These factors have impacted demand for both discretionary big-ticket items such as Bikes and Touring, and less discretionary big-ticket products, such as car tyres. Unfavourable weather conditions impacted key periods during the year, with high rainfall in the summer and winter seasons reducing demand for Cycling, Car Cleaning and Touring products. The poor weather also impacted overall footfall into stores, whilst the lack of cold snaps in the winter months impacted sales of blades, batteries and winter products.

Since our Capital Markets Day in April 2023, we have shared detailed market volume and share performance for our four core markets: Retail Motoring, Cycling, Consumer Tyres, and Motoring Servicing. FY24 performance is provided in a table in the front section above, with further information provided below:

Autocentres Retail All figures are approximate Consumer Tyres Motoring Servicing Retail Motoring2a Cycling2b Market size (GBP value) GBP2.2bn GBP9.0bn GBP4.0bn GBP1.1bn Market volumes vs pre-Covid -14% +4% n/a -30% 3rd party source GfK DVSA (MOT data) GfK Bicycle Association

2a. Retail Motoring market growth is based on GfK data, which audits seven categories in which we participate. Market size is based on Kantar's wider survey of the motoring market, which we have more recently begun participating in.

2b. Bike volumes down -30% vs pre-Covid

Autocentres

The Autocentres Group is comprised of three businesses: 1. Consumer Garages and Vans, focused on the provision of tyre fitting and Service, Maintenance and Repair("SMR") services to consumers and fleets of cars or small commercial vehicles. Operates from 549 garages and 273vans. Accounts for c. 74% of Autocentres revenue. 2. Commercial Fleet Services ("CFS"), where the acquisitions of Lodge Tyre, Universal and McConechy's hasmade Halfords the UK's largest truck tyre service provider. Operates from 90 garages and 495 vans. Accounts for c.25% of Autocentres revenue. 3. Avayler, the Group's bespoke, internally developed software that is sold as a SaaS solution to majorclients in the US and Europe. Accounts for c. 1% of Autocentres revenue.

Overall revenue growth in FY24 was once again very strong, up +17.6% year-on-year and +10.7% on a LFL basis. The revenue performance of each of the businesses was as follows:

-- Consumer Garages and Vans - Consumer Tyres? Market volumes fell year-on-year by -1.3%, well behind our expectation of +2.6% growth, as driverscontinued to delay essential maintenance for longer than we, and the industry, anticipated. - Facing a worse than expected market, we took significant share, up +0.4 points. This was in partdriven by an improved customer offer for tyre fitting, introducing a more affordable range and improvingconvenience through same-day fitting. - Motoring Servicing? Against a forecast of broadly flat for FY24, the Motoring Servicing market grew by +0.9%, with goodgrowth in H1 offset by a decline in H2, reflecting the ongoing impact of changing MOT seasonality caused byCovid disruption. - We increased our market share in the year by +0.2 points, driven by several factors, including: (1)The success of our Motoring Loyalty Club, with membership doubling to 3.4m and approximately 40% of our MOTwork now coming from club members; (2) the launches of our innovative 'Buy Now Pay Later' finance offer anddynamic pricing for MOT bookings, providing customers with greater choice and more affordable options; and (3)Improved utilisation rates in our garages, which was up +9.4 percentage points year-on-year, leading to bettercapacity planning across the garage network.

-- Commercial Fleet Services? Revenue grew by 47%, in part benefiting from the annualisation of the Lodge Tyre acquisition inOctober 2022. - LFL growth in the year was +5.3%. With near national coverage, we are attracting new customers withnationwide requirements who can access an unparalleled network of 495 commercial vans and 90 commercialgarages. Further detail on our progress is provided in the Strategic and Operational review below.

-- Avayler? Revenue more than tripled3 from the prior year, up to GBP6.6m in FY24. - Signed agreements with four new clients, including a 15-year commercial agreement with Bridgestone.

Retail

Retail comprises Retail Motoring (62% of Retail revenue) and Cycling (38% of Retail revenue):

