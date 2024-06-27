Konvi, Europe's leading luxury assets fractional investment platform, has announced the launch of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in an exclusive Birkin bag designed by Alec Monopoly. This is a particularly exciting investment as it combines a piece of art by a prestigious artist with one of the best investment vehicles in the world the Birkin bag and the firm expects a high degree of interest from investors.

The value of a Birkin bag increases immediately upon leaving the store, leading many to say it's a better investment than gold. Having never fluctuated downwards in value, Birkins are highly lucrative investments that consistently outperform the S&P 500 and boast double-digit annual returns.

Alec Monopoly rose to fame through his bright-coloured graffiti art and paintings which explore the themes of capitalism and luxury lifestyles. Birkin bags designed by Monopoly retail between an astounding $11,900 and $300,000. The famous handbags have also been sported by celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian, who owns a $25,000 piece painted by the artist.

Luxury assets are much more than a popular accessory, as they provide strong investment opportunities. The fact that returns on luxury items are negatively correlated with those on equities, bonds, and other collectible investments, makes them a great addition to an investment portfolio to ensure strong diversification.

Through Konvi's app, investors can buy fractional shares of the luxury Birkin bag starting from €250 with immediate effect. Konvi buys and insures the asset and then sells it at the highest price, returning money to the asset's co-owners. This model enables users to access an extremely rare investment that would usually require significant capital and a broad network of collectors and auction houses to invest in.

Eran Peer, Co-Founder and CEO, commented: "Launching this exclusive luxury Alec Monopoly Birkin bag investment opportunity for Konvi users is central to our goal of bringing previously inaccessible luxury investment opportunities to a broader range of people. This offering means people can own a share in a bag adorned by some of the biggest celebrities on the planet, including the Kardashians, and reap the investment rewards. We're excited to be bringing such a high-performing asset to our platform and look forward to launching similar investment opportunities in the near future."

Investing in luxury assets such as art, fine wines, whiskeys, watches and vintage cars has long been inaccessible to the majority of people. High up-front costs, low availability and opaque, private markets with high fees mean historically only the most sophisticated investors and wealthy individuals could capitalise on these opportunities.

Konvi is the first Pan-European investment platform that enables retail investors to diversify their portfolios by fractionally investing in luxury assets. By collaborating with industry experts with strong track records, Konvi ensures that investment opportunities on its platform are carefully curated and accessible to everyone. Konvi also recently launched its latest Banksy art investment with one of the leading Banksy art piece curators, TGB Contemporary.

