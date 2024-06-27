Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
WKN: A0B97B | ISIN: NO0010215684 | Ticker-Symbol: KY7
Tradegate
25.06.24
15:58 Uhr
1,410 Euro
+0,010
+0,71 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1,4001,40810:33
27.06.2024 09:18 Uhr
Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter results 2024

OSLO, Norway, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday 11 July 2024.

Date and time:
Thursday 11 July 2024 at 15:00 CET

Presenters:
Akastor - Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO and Øyvind Paaske, CFO
HMH - Eirik Bergsvik, CEO and Thomas McGee, CFO

Link to webcast:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240711_8/

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event.

The presentation material will be published at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no at 07:00 CET on 11 July.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/akastor-asa/r/akastor-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-results-2024,c4006560

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akastor-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-results-2024-302184209.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
