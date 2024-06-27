HIROSHIMA, Japan, June 27, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for May 2024 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in May 2024 increased 8.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in May 2024]CX-5: 24,762 units (up 10.5% year on year)CX-90: 9,773 units (up 187.0%)CX-30: 7,128 units (up 30.5%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in May 2024 increased 29.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in May 2024]CX-30: 11,492 units (up 6.4% year on year)CX-50: 10,186 units (up 37.0%)MAZDA2: 5,934 units (up 35.4%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in May 2024 decreased 19.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.1% total market share (down 0.5 points).[Domestic sales of key models in May 2024]MAZDA2: 2,650 units (up 84.8% year on year)CX-5: 1,083 units (down 43.7%)CX-30: 841 units (down 38.1%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in May 2024 increased 19.8% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Oceania, and other regions.[Exports of key models in May 2024]CX-5: 20,039 units (up 8.1% year on year)CX-90: 8,813 units (up 243.1%)MAZDA3: 5,417 units (down 6.0%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in May 2024 decreased 0.8% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, China, and other regions.[Global sales of key models in May 2024]CX-5: 29,714 units (down 1.9% year on year)CX-30: 18,844 units (up 10.6%)MAZDA3: 13,819 units (up 7.9%)(1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).(2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.(3) All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2024/202406/240627a.html.Source: mazdaCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.