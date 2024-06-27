DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.4117 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2533478 CODE: GAGG LN ISIN: LU1437024729

June 27, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)