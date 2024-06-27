DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (MIVO LN) Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jun-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 134.1247 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 955340 CODE: MIVO LN ISIN: LU1681041627 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681041627 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIVO LN Sequence No.: 330589 EQS News ID: 1934451 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1934451&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2024 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)