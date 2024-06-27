DJ Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (EAHG LN) Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jun-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 44.6728 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23178 CODE: EAHG LN ISIN: LU2368674045 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2368674045 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EAHG LN Sequence No.: 330716 EQS News ID: 1934711 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 27, 2024 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)