iOmx Therapeutics Appoints Florian Schmid as New Chief Financial Officer



iOmx Therapeutics Appoints Florian Schmid as New Chief Financial Officer Martinsried / Munich, Germany, June 27, 2024 - iOmx Therapeutics AG (iOmx), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating unexplored immune evasion biology into a growing pipeline of biomarker-enabled drug programs, today announced the appointment of Florian Schmid as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Florian will take over responsibilities from Marcus Irsfeld, who is leaving the company end of June to pursue new opportunities. "We are thrilled to welcome Florian to the iOmx team. His extensive experience in financial strategy, international capital markets, and leadership within the biotech industry will be of immense value as we enter the next corporate development stage, further advancing our pipeline of powerful immuno-oncology drug candidates with single agent activity," said Dr. Apollon Papadimitriou, CEO of iOmx. "We would like to express our sincere thanks to Marcus for his significant contributions to iOmx' success over the past years." Florian Schmid, CFO of iOmx said: "I am honored to join iOmx Therapeutics at such an exciting time for the company. iOmx has made remarkable strides translating novel cancer immune biology into clinical and preclinical programs with highly promising data. I am impressed by the knowledgeable and successful investor base, as well as the skilled management team that has consistently reached milestones on time and within budget. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and supporting its mission to bring innovative treatments to patients in need." Florian brings over 20 years of experience in financial leadership roles within the biopharmaceutical, technology and consulting sectors. Prior to joining iOmx Therapeutics, he served as CFO of Vivoryon Therapeutics. Previously, he worked as Director of Finance at InflaRx and held various management positions at Deutsche Telekom. At InflaRx and Vivoryon he participated in various corporate finance transactions, including a Nasdaq IPO and follow-on rounds. Florian earned a degree in business economics from the Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich and started his professional career at Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young. He is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified German Tax Advisor. About iOmx Therapeutics iOmx Therapeutics ( www.iomx.com ) is a clinical-stage company that harnesses deep tumor and myeloid biology insights, along with its proprietary iOTargTM target screening platform, to generate novel treatments for the most prevalent solid tumor indications. The company is translating unexplored immune evasion biology into a growing pipeline of biomarker-enabled drug programs. Focused on developing drugs with single agent activity, iOmx is creating potential new backbone therapies in a modality-open fashion. By applying its comprehensive drug discovery & development expertise iOmx is committed to shaping the future of cancer therapy. The company's lead program, OMX-0407, is a proprietary first-in-class spectrum-selective SIK kinase inhibitor and is currently being investigated in Phase I clinical trials in multiple solid tumors. iOmx is backed by international venture capital investors, such as Athos Biopharma, Sofinnova Partners, Wellington Partners, MIG Capital and M Ventures. iOmx is based in Martinsried/Munich, Germany. Media contact

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold, Julia von Hummel

T: +49(0)89 2102280

iomx@mc-services.eu



