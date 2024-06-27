

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased in May after rising in the previous two months, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.1 percent in May, down from 4.3 percent in April.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 3.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 123,000 in May from 130,000 in the prior month, the agency said.



Data showed that the employment rate dropped slightly to 69.6 percent from 69.8 percent.



On a trend basis, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent in May.



