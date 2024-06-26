ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today reported financial results for its second quarter that ended June 1, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Noteworthy Items:

Net revenue was $917 million, up 2.1% year-on-year; organic revenue was flat year-on-year with volume up 3.3% and all three global business units achieving volume growth;

Gross profit margin was 30.8%; adjusted gross profit margin was 31.1%, up 210 basis points year-on-year, driven principally by favorable net pricing and raw material cost impact, restructuring benefits and volume growth;

Net income was $51 million; adjusted EBITDA was $157 million, up 10% year-on-year; adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 120 basis points year-on-year to 17.1%;

Reported EPS (diluted) was $0.91; adjusted EPS (diluted) was $1.12, up 20% versus the prior year, driven by strong operating income growth;

Year-to-date cash flow from operations increased $21 million year-on-year to $129 million, driven by improved profitability;

Net working capital, as a percentage of annualized net revenue, decreased 190 basis points year-on-year from 18.1% to 16.2%;

Reinitiated share repurchase program, acquiring 182,400 shares during the quarter;

Acquired ND Industries, Inc., a leading provider of specialty adhesives and fastener locking solutions for the automotive, electronics, and aerospace markets.

Summary of Second Quarter 2024 Results:

The Company's net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $917 million, up 2.1% versus the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Volume increased net revenue by 3.3% and was offset by anticipated pricing adjustments, resulting in flat organic revenue year-on-year. Volume grew in all three global business units. Foreign currency translation reduced net revenue by 1.7% and acquisitions increased net revenue by 3.9%.

Gross profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $282 million. Adjusted gross profit was $286 million. Adjusted gross profit margin of 31.1% increased 210 basis points year-on-year. The net impact of pricing and raw material cost actions as well as restructuring benefits and volume leverage principally drove the year-on-year increase in adjusted gross profit margin.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense was $181 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and adjusted SG&A was $173 million versus $159 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The impact of acquisitions, inflation in wages and services, and higher variable compensation expense, partially offset by restructuring savings, drove the year-on-year increase in adjusted SG&A.

Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $51 million, or $0.91 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $64 million. Adjusted EPS was $1.12 per diluted share, up 20% year-on-year driven by strong operating income growth.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $157 million, up 10% year-on-year driven principally by the net impact of pricing and raw material cost actions, volume growth, restructuring savings, and benefits from recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 120 basis points year-on-year to 17.1%.

H.B. Fuller President and CEO Celeste Mastin said, "Our strong second quarter financial performance reflects the team's steadfast commitment to execution while driving our long-term strategy to focus on more profitable, higher growth segments of the market. We continue to innovate and deliver customized value-enhancing solutions to our customers while acquiring highly profitable, fast-growing businesses, like ND Industries, to expand our market presence in the most differentiated segments. As we execute our restructuring program focused on streamlining our global footprint, we are driving sustainable enhancements to our cost structure and improving our ROIC. In a large total addressable market, where we win one application at a time, we continue to meaningfully move the needle and remain on track to deliver adjusted EBITDA margin greater than 20 percent in the next three to five years."

Balance Sheet and Working Capital:

Net debt at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1,910 million, up $131 million year-on-year. The increase in net debt was driven primarily by the acquisition of ND Industries, Inc. during the quarter. The ratio of net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA increased from 2.9X at the end of fiscal year 2023 to 3.1X at the end of the second quarter.

Net working capital in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased $56 million year-on-year. As a percentage of annualized net revenue, net working capital decreased 190 basis points year-on-year to 16.2%.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook:

As a result of our strong first half performance and recent acquisition activity, partially offset by the strengthening US Dollar, we are updating our previously communicated financial guidance for fiscal 2024 as follows:

Net revenue growth is now expected to be in the range of up 2% to 4% with organic revenue flat to up 2% year-on-year;

Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $620 million to $640 million, equating to growth of approximately 7% to 10% year-on-year, and for third quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $165 million to $175 million;

Net interest expense is now expected to be approximately $130 million;

Adjusted EPS (diluted) is now expected to be in the range of $4.20 to $4.45, equating to year-on-year growth of between 9% and 15%;

Operating cash flow is still expected to be between $300 million and $350 million.

Conference Call:

The Company will hold a conference call on June 27, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. ET) to discuss its results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the Company's website at https://investors.hbfuller.com. Participants must register prior to accessing the webcast using this link and should do so at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary software and audio connections. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 12:30 p.m. CT on June 27, 2024, to 10:59 p.m. CT on July 4, 2024. To access the telephone replay dial 1-800-770-2030 (toll free) or 1-609-800-9909, and enter Conference ID: 6370505.

Regulation G

The information presented in this earnings release regarding consolidated and segment organic revenue growth, operating income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA, net working capital, annualized net revenue and net working capital as a percentage of annualized net revenue does not conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the Company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results to the results of other companies. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported U.S. GAAP results in the "Regulation G Reconciliation" tables in this press release with the exception of our forward-looking non-GAAP measures contained above in our Fiscal 2024 Outlook, which the Company cannot reconcile to forward-looking GAAP results without unreasonable effort.

About H.B. Fuller

As the largest pureplay adhesives company in the world, H.B. Fuller's (NYSE: FUL) innovative, functional coatings, adhesives and sealants enhance the quality, safety and performance of products people use every day. Founded in 1887, with 2023 revenue of $3.5 billion, our mission to Connect What Matters is brought to life by more than 7,000 global team members who collaborate with customers across more than 30 market segments in over 140 countries to develop highly specified solutions that enable customers to bring world-changing innovations to their end markets. Learn more at www.hbfuller.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "would" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the availability and pricing of raw materials; the impact of potential cybersecurity attacks and security breaches; the impact on the supply chain, raw material costs and pricing of our products due to military conflict, including between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas; the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and other pandemics on our operations and financial results; the impact on our margins and product demand due to inflationary pressures; the substantial amount of debt we have incurred to finance our acquisition of Royal, our ability to repay or refinance our debt or to incur additional debt in the future, our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on our common stock, and the effect of debt covenants that limit the discretion of management in operating the business or in paying dividends; our ability to pay dividends and to pursue growth opportunities if we continue to pay dividends according to our current dividend policy; our ability to acquire and integrate complementary businesses; our ability to achieve expected synergies, cost savings and operating efficiencies from our restructuring initiatives and operational improvement projects within the expected time frames or at all; our ability to effectively implement Project ONE; uncertain political and economic conditions; fluctuations in product demand; competing products and pricing; our geographic and product mix; disruptions to our relationships with our major customers and suppliers; failures in our information technology systems; regulatory compliance across our global footprint; trade policies and economic sanctions impacting our markets; changes in tax laws and tariffs; devaluations and other foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of litigation and investigations, including for product liability and environmental matters; impairment charges on our goodwill or long-lived assets; the effect of new accounting pronouncements and accounting charges and credits; and similar matters.

Additional information about these various risks and uncertainties can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K filings, and any updates to the risk factors in our Form 10-Q and 8-K filings with the SEC, but there may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to identify at this time or that we do not currently expect to have a material impact on the business. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Percent of Three Months Ended Percent of June 1, 2024 Net Revenue June 3, 2023 Net Revenue Net revenue $ 917,107 100.0 % $ 898,239 100.0 % Cost of sales (635,055 ) (69.2 )% (641,464 ) (71.4 )% Gross profit 282,052 30.8 % 256,775 28.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (181,456 ) (19.8 )% (166,625 ) (18.6 )% Other income, net 3,634 0.4 % 605 0.1 % Interest expense (32,314 ) (3.5 )% (33,131 ) (3.7 )% Interest income 1,199 0.1 % 932 0.1 % Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 73,115 8.0 % 58,556 6.5 % Income taxes (22,418 ) (2.4 )% (19,291 ) (2.1 )% Income from equity method investments 600 0.1 % 1,157 0.1 % Net income including non-controlling interest 51,297 5.6 % 40,422 4.5 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (33 ) (0.0 )% (21 ) (0.0 )% Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 51,264 5.6 % $ 40,401 4.5 % Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.93 $ 0.74 Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.91 $ 0.73 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 54,946 54,269 Diluted 56,636 55,717 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.223 $ 0.205

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

Six Months Ended Percent of Six Months Ended Percent of June 1, 2024 Net Revenue June 3, 2023 Net Revenue Net revenue $ 1,727,525 100.0 % $ 1,707,421 100.0 % Cost of sales (1,206,237 ) (69.8 )% (1,235,838 ) (72.4 )% Gross profit 521,288 30.2 % 471,583 27.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (353,817 ) (20.5 )% (321,167 ) (18.8 )% Other income, net 5,135 0.3 % 3,209 0.2 % Interest expense (64,216 ) (3.7 )% (66,200 ) (3.9 )% Interest income 2,506 0.1 % 1,599 0.1 % Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 110,896 6.4 % 89,024 5.2 % Income taxes (30,231 ) (1.7 )% (29,024 ) (1.7 )% Income from equity method investments 1,644 0.1 % 2,338 0.1 % Net income including non-controlling interest 82,309 4.8 % 62,338 3.7 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (54 ) (0.0 )% (48 ) (0.0 )% Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 82,255 4.8 % $ 62,290 3.6 % Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 1.50 $ 1.15 Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 1.45 $ 1.12 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 54,824 54,222 Diluted 56,604 55,818 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.428 $ 0.395

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 1, 2024 June 3, 2023 June 1, 2024 June 3, 2023 Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 51,264 $ 40,401 $ 82,255 $ 62,290 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 1,467 2,919 3,510 5,154 Organizational realignment2 7,275 5,690 14,536 8,634 Project One3 2,845 2,681 6,058 4,853 Other4 914 521 914 3,594 Discrete tax items5 1,317 2,042 (1,210 ) 2,888 Income tax effect on adjustments6 (1,558 ) (2,172 ) (4,848 ) (4,572 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller7 63,524 52,082 101,215 82,841 Add: Interest expense 32,313 33,131 64,215 63,511 Interest income (1,197 ) (932 ) (2,504 ) (1,599 ) Adjusted Income taxes 22,658 19,421 36,289 30,707 Depreciation and Amortization expense8 39,952 39,063 81,053 76,976 Adjusted EBITDA7 157,250 142,765 280,268 252,436 Diluted Shares 56,636 55,717 56,604 55,818 Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller7 $ 1.12 $ 0.93 $ 1.79 $ 1.48 Revenue $ 917,107 $ 898,239 $ 1,727,525 $ 1,707,421 Adjusted EBITDA margin7 17.1 % 15.9 % 16.2 % 14.8 %

1 Acquisition project costs include costs related to evaluating, acquiring and integrating business acquisitions. Acquisition project costs include $1,385 and $2,105 in transaction costs (primarily consulting and professional fees, representations and warranties insurance premiums and employee acquisition-related travel expenses), $41 and $815 in purchasing accounting costs (primarily professional fees for valuation services, inventory step-up cost and the impact of changes to contingent consideration liabilities after the completion of the purchase price allocation) and $41 and $0 in business integration costs (primarily costs of transition services agreements) for the three months ended June 1, 2024 and June 3, 2023, respectively. Acquisition project costs include $2,678 and $3,741 in transaction costs (primarily consulting and professional fees, representations and warranties insurance premiums and employee acquisition related travel expenses), $255 and $1,413 in purchasing accounting costs (primarily professional fees for valuation services, inventory step-up cost and the impact of changes to contingent consideration liabilities after the completion of the purchase price allocation) and $577 and $0 in business integration costs (primarily costs of transition services agreements and, for the three months ended March 2, 2024, retention bonuses paid to employees of the acquired entities) for the six months ended June 1, 2024 and June 3, 2023, respectively. 2 Organizational realignment includes costs incurred as a direct result of the organizational realignment program, including professional fees related to legal entity and business structure changes, employee retention and severance costs, and facility rationalization costs related to the closure of production facilities and consolidation of business activities. Facility rationalization costs include plant closure costs, the impact of accelerated depreciation, and, for the three months ended March 2, 2024, operational inefficiencies. Organizational realignment includes $2,246 and $1,031 in professional fees related to legal entity and business structure changes, $2,252 and $4,659 in employee severance and other related costs, and $2,777 and $0 related to facility rationalization costs for the three months ended June 1, 2024 and June 3, 2023, respectively. Organizational realignment includes $3,869 and $3,724 in professional fees related to legal entity and business structure changes, $4,426 and $4,910 in employee severance and other related costs, and $6,241 and $0 related to facility rationalization costs for the six months ended June 1, 2024 and June 3, 2023, respectively. 3 Project One includes non-capitalizable project costs related implementing our global Enterprise Resource Planning system, including upgrading to SAP S/4HANA®, which will upgrade and standardize our information system. 4 For fiscal 2023, Other includes the write-off of unamortized debt fees and non-cash gains and losses related to legal entity consolidations. 5 Discrete tax items for the three and six months ended June 1, 2024 are related to various foreign tax matters as well as excess tax benefit related to U.S. stock compensation. Discrete tax items for fiscal 2023 are related to various foreign tax matters offset by excess tax benefit related to U.S. stock compensation. 6 The income tax effect on adjustments represents the difference between income taxes on net income before income taxes and income from equity method investments reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and adjusted net income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. 7 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 8 Depreciation and amortization expense added back for EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling ($1,198) and $18 for the three months ended June 1, 2024 and June 3, 2023, respectively and ($3,620) and $0 for the six months ended June 1, 2024 and June 3, 2023, respectively.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 1, June 3, June 1, June 3, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Revenue: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 393,111 $ 404,486 $ 760,804 $ 788,014 Engineering Adhesives 373,518 364,080 702,283 697,147 Construction Adhesives 150,478 129,673 264,438 222,260 Corporate unallocated - - - - Total H.B. Fuller $ 917,107 $ 898,239 $ 1,727,525 $ 1,707,421 Segment Operating Income (Loss): Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 50,488 $ 51,592 $ 97,366 $ 96,738 Engineering Adhesives 51,822 44,400 86,655 76,875 Construction Adhesives 10,418 5,969 7,799 (3,664 ) Corporate unallocated (12,133 ) (11,811 ) (24,349 ) (19,533 ) Total H.B. Fuller $ 100,595 $ 90,150 $ 167,471 $ 150,416 Adjusted EBITDA7 Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 65,216 $ 65,234 $ 127,474 $ 124,953 Engineering Adhesives 68,817 61,159 121,164 111,035 Construction Adhesives 22,628 18,221 32,195 21,065 Corporate unallocated 589 (1,849 ) (565 ) (4,617 ) Total H.B. Fuller $ 157,250 $ 142,765 $ 280,268 $ 252,436 Adjusted EBITDA Margin7 Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives 16.6 % 16.1 % 16.8 % 15.9 % Engineering Adhesives 18.4 % 16.8 % 17.3 % 15.9 % Construction Adhesives 15.0 % 14.1 % 12.2 % 9.5 % Corporate unallocated NMP NMP NMP NMP Total H.B. Fuller 17.1 % 15.9 % 16.2 % 14.8 % NMP = non-meaningful percentage

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 1, June 3, June 1, June 3, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 73,115 $ 58,556 $ 110,896 $ 89,024 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 1,467 2,919 3,510 5,154 Organizational realignment2 7,275 5,690 14,536 8,634 Project One3 2,845 2,681 6,058 4,853 Other4 914 521 914 3,594 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments9 $ 85,616 $ 70,367 $ 135,914 $ 111,259

9 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 1, June 3, June 1, June 3, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income Taxes $ (22,418 ) $ (19,291 ) $ (30,231 ) $ (29,024 ) Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 (183 ) (537 ) (720 ) (1,051 ) Organizational realignment2 (906 ) (1,046 ) (2,815 ) (1,724 ) Project One3 (355 ) (493 ) (1,199 ) (993 ) Other4 1,204 1,946 (1,324 ) 2,085 Adjusted income taxes10 $ (22,658 ) $ (19,421 ) $ (36,289 ) $ (30,707 ) Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 85,616 $ 70,367 $ 135,914 $ 111,259 Adjusted effective income tax rate10 26.5 % 27.6 % 26.7 % 27.6 %

10 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 1, June 3, June 1, June 3, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 917,107 $ 898,239 $ 1,727,525 $ 1,707,421 Gross profit $ 282,052 $ 256,775 $ 521,288 $ 471,583 Gross profit margin 30.8 % 28.6 % 30.2 % 27.6 % Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 (8 ) 1,058 73 1,101 Organizational realignment2 3,466 2,690 7,880 5,011 Project One3 13 - 13 - Other4 - 53 - 160 Adjusted gross profit11 $ 285,523 $ 260,576 $ 529,254 $ 477,855 Adjusted gross profit margin11 31.1 % 29.0 % 30.6 % 28.0 %

11 Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 1, June 3, June 1, June 3, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (181,456 ) $ (166,625 ) $ (353,817 ) $ (321,167 ) Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 1,475 1,861 3,437 4,053 Organizational realignment2 3,439 3,000 5,986 3,623 Project One3 2,832 2,681 6,045 4,853 Other4 914 468 914 731 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses12 $ (172,796 ) $ (158,615 ) $ (337,435 ) $ (307,907 )

12 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)

Hygiene, Health Three Months Ended and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller June 1, 2024 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 51,984 $ 52,876 $ 11,849 $ 116,709 $ (65,445 ) $ 51,264 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 - - - - 1,467 1,467 Organizational realignment2 - - - - 7,275 7,275 Project One3 - - - - 2,845 2,845 Other4 - - - - 914 914 Discrete tax items5 - - - - 1,317 1,317 Income tax effect on adjustments6 - - - - (1,558 ) (1,558 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller7 51,984 52,876 11,849 116,709 (53,185 ) 63,524 Add: Interest expense - - - - 32,313 32,313 Interest income - - - - (1,197 ) (1,197 ) Adjusted Income taxes - - - - 22,658 22,658 Depreciation and amortization expense8 13,232 15,941 10,779 39,952 - 39,952 Adjusted EBITDA7 $ 65,216 $ 68,817 $ 22,628 $ 156,661 $ 589 $ 157,250 Revenue $ 393,111 $ 373,518 $ 150,478 $ 917,107 - $ 917,107 Adjusted EBITDA Margin7 16.6 % 18.4 % 15.0 % 17.1 % NMP 17.1 %

Hygiene, Health Six Months Ended and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller June 1, 2024 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 100,356 $ 88,762 $ 10,662 $ 199,780 $ (117,525 ) $ 82,255 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 - - - - 3,510 3,510 Organizational realignment2 - - - - 14,536 14,536 Project One3 - - - - 6,058 6,058 Other4 - - - - 914 914 Discrete tax items5 - - - - (1,210 ) (1,210 ) Income tax effect on adjustments6 - - - - (4,848 ) (4,848 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller7 100,356 88,762 10,662 199,780 (98,565 ) 101,215 Add: Interest expense - - - - 64,215 64,215 Interest income - - - - (2,504 ) (2,504 ) Adjusted Income taxes - - - - 36,289 36,289 Depreciation and amortization expense8 27,118 32,402 21,533 81,053 - 81,053 Adjusted EBITDA7 $ 127,474 $ 121,164 $ 32,195 $ 280,833 $ (565 ) $ 280,268 Revenue 760,804 702,283 264,438 1,727,525 - 1,727,525 Adjusted EBITDA Margin7 16.8 % 17.3 % 12.2 % 16.3 % NMP 16.2 % Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. NMP = Non-meaningful percentage

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)

Hygiene, Health Three Months Ended and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller June 3, 2023 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 52,692 $ 45,172 $ 7,687 $ 105,551 $ (65,150 ) $ 40,401 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 - - - - 2,919 2,919 Organizational realignment2 - - - - 5,690 5,690 Project One3 - - - - 2,681 2,681 Other4 - - - - 521 521 Discrete tax items5 - - - - 2,042 2,042 Income tax effect on adjustments6 - - - - (2,172 ) (2,172 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller7 52,692 45,172 7,687 105,551 (53,469 ) 52,082 Add: Interest expense - - - - 33,131 33,131 Interest income - - - - (932 ) (932 ) Adjusted Income taxes - - - - 19,421 19,421 Depreciation and amortization expense8 12,542 15,987 10,534 39,063 - 39,063 Adjusted EBITDA7 $ 65,234 $ 61,159 $ 18,221 $ 144,614 $ (1,849 ) $ 142,765 Revenue $ 404,486 $ 364,080 $ 129,673 $ 898,239 - $ 898,239 Adjusted EBITDA Margin7 16.1 % 16.8 % 14.1 % 16.1 % NMP 15.9 %

Hygiene, Health Six Months Ended and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller June 3, 2023 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 100,399 $ 79,522 $ 156 $ 180,077 $ (117,787 ) $ 62,290 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 - - - - 5,154 5,154 Organizational realignment2 - - - - 8,634 8,634 Project One3 - - - - 4,853 4,853 Other4 - - - - 3,594 3,594 Discrete tax items5 - - - - 2,888 2,888 Income tax effect on adjustments6 - - - - (4,572 ) (4,572 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller7 100,399 79,522 156 180,077 (97,236 ) 82,841 Add: Interest expense - - - - 63,511 63,511 Interest income - - - - (1,599 ) (1,599 ) Adjusted Income taxes - - - - 30,707 30,707 Depreciation and amortization expense8 24,554 31,513 20,909 76,976 - 76,976 Adjusted EBITDA7 $ 124,953 $ 111,035 $ 21,065 $ 257,053 $ (4,617 ) $ 252,436 Revenue $ 788,014 $ 697,147 $ 222,260 $ 1,707,421 - $ 1,707,421 Adjusted EBITDA Margin7 15.9 % 15.9 % 9.5 % 15.1 % NMP 14.8 % Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. NMP = Non-meaningful percentage

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) (unaudited)

Revenue growth versus 2023 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 1, 2024 June 1, 2024 Price (3.4 )% (3.4 )% Volume 3.3 % 1.4 % Organic Growth13 (0.1 )% (2.0 )% M&A 3.9 % 4.4 % Constant currency 3.8 % 2.4 % F/X (1.7 )% (1.2 )% Total H.B. Fuller Net Revenue 2.1 % 1.2 %

Revenue growth versus 2023 Three Months Ended June 1, 2024 Net Constant Organic Revenue F/X Currency M&A Growth13 Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives (2.8 )% (2.1 )% (0.7 )% 4.0 % (4.7 )% Engineering Adhesives 2.6 % (1.8 )% 4.4 % 1.9 % 2.5 % Construction Adhesives 16.0 % (0.1 )% 16.1 % 8.9 % 7.2 % Total H.B. Fuller 2.1 % (1.7 )% 3.8 % 3.9 % (0.1 )%

Revenue growth versus 2023 Six Months Ended June 1, 2024 Net Constant Organic Revenue F/X Currency M&A Growth13 Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives (3.5 )% (1.3 )% (2.2 )% 4.9 % (7.1 )% Engineering Adhesives 0.7 % (1.4 )% 2.1 % 1.9 % 0.2 % Construction Adhesives 19.0 % 0.0 % 19.0 % 10.5 % 8.5 % Total H.B. Fuller 1.2 % (1.2 )% 2.4 % 4.4 % (2.0 )%

13 We use the term "organic revenue" to refer to net revenue, excluding the effect of foreign currency changes and acquisitions and divestitures. Organic growth reflects adjustments for the impact of period-over-period changes in foreign currency exchange rates on revenues and the revenues associated with acquisitions and divestitures.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Trailing Twelve Year September 2, 2023 December 2, 2023 March 2, 2024 June 1, 2024 Months16 Ended June 1, 2024 Ended December 2, 2023 Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 37,627 $ 44,991 $ 30,991 $ 51,264 $ 164,873 $ 144,906 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 6,480 4,765 2,043 1,467 14,755 16,874 Organizational realignment2 10,421 10,549 7,262 7,275 35,507 29,900 Project One3 2,734 2,193 3,213 2,845 10,985 9,815 Other4 503 (3,903 ) - 914 (2,486 ) (611 ) Discrete tax items14 6,243 16,955 (2,527 ) 1,317 21,988 26,085 Income tax effect on adjustments5 (4,875 ) (1,158 ) (3,290 ) (1,558 ) (10,881 ) (10,604 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller7 59,133 74,392 37,692 63,524 234,741 216,365 Add: Interest expense 35,105 33,297 31,901 32,313 132,616 131,913 Interest income (1,128 ) (1,217 ) (1,307 ) (1,197 ) (4,849 ) (3,943 ) Adjusted Income taxes 20,862 26,477 13,631 22,658 83,628 78,047 Depreciation and Amortization expense15 41,826 39,653 41,101 39,952 162,532 158,456 Adjusted EBITDA7 $ 155,798 $ 172,602 $ 123,018 $ 157,250 $ 608,668 $ 580,838

14 Discrete tax items for the three months ended September 2, 2023 are related to various U.S. and foreign tax matters offset by an excess benefit related to U.S. stock compensation. Discrete tax items for the three months ended March 2, 2024 are related to various foreign tax matters as well as excess tax benefit related to U.S. stock compensation. Discrete tax items for the three months ended June 1, 2024 are related to various foreign tax matters as well as excess tax benefit related to U.S. stock compensation. Discrete tax items for the three months and year ended December 2, 2023 are related to the tax impact of withholding tax recorded on earnings that are no longer permanently reinvested, as well as other various U.S. and foreign tax matters. 15 Depreciation and amortization expense added back for EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller. Depreciation and amortization expense added back was ($348) for the three months ended September 2, 2023, ($1,036) for the three months ended December 2, 2023, ($2,422) for the three months ended March 2, 2024, ($1,198) for the three months ended June 1, 2024 and ($1,384) for the year ended December 2, 2023. 16 Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as adjusted EBITDA for the twelve-month period ended on the date presented. The table above provides a reconciliation of trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for the trailing twelve-month period presented, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)

June 1, 2024 December 2, 2023 June 3, 2023 Total debt $ 2,024,916 $ 1,838,431 $ 1,882,343 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 114,823 179,453 103,183 Net debt17 $ 1,910,093 $ 1,658,978 $ 1,779,160 Trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA16 $ 608,668 580,838 Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA17 3.1 2.9

17 Net debt and net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Net debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is defined as net debt divided by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA. The calculation of both of these non-GAAP financial measures is shown in the table above. The table above provides a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to total debt, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)

June 1, 2024 June 3, 2023 December 2, 2023 Trade receivables, net $ 571,134 $ 586,609 $ 577,932 Inventory 496,085 499,275 442,040 Trade payables 474,095 436,376 439,700 Net working capital18 $ 593,124 $ 649,508 $ 580,272 Net revenue three months ended $ 917,107 $ 898,239 Annualized net revenue18 3,668,426 3,592,956 Net working capital as a percentage of annualized revenue18 16.2 % 18.1 %

18 Net working capital, annualized net revenue and net working capital as a percentage of annualized net revenue are non-GAAP financial measures. Net working capital is defined as trade receivables, net plus inventory less trade payables. Annualized net revenue is defined as net revenue for the three months ended on the date presented multiplied by four. Net working capital as a percentage of annualized net revenue is net working capital divided by annualized net revenue. The calculation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures is shown in the table above. The table above provides a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS H.B. Fuller Company and Subsidiaries (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 1, December 2, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,823 $ 179,453 Trade receivables (net of allowances of $12,523 and $11,080, as of June 1, 2024 and December 2, 2023, respectively) 571,134 577,932 Inventories 496,085 442,040 Other current assets 109,021 112,678 Total current assets 1,291,063 1,312,103 Property, plant and equipment 1,813,723 1,755,035 Accumulated depreciation (974,875 ) (930,380 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 838,848 824,655 Goodwill 1,578,297 1,486,512 Other intangibles, net 813,063 729,140 Other assets 397,839 371,165 Total assets $ 4,919,110 $ 4,723,575 Liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity Current liabilities Notes payable $ 1,396 $ 1,841 Trade payables 474,095 439,700 Accrued compensation 78,343 95,680 Income taxes payable 46,883 47,688 Other accrued expenses 83,350 107,902 Total current liabilities 684,067 692,811 Long-term debt 2,023,520 1,836,590 Accrued pension liabilities 50,848 50,189 Other liabilities 368,561 388,072 Total liabilities $ 3,126,996 $ 2,967,662 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Equity H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity: Preferred stock (no shares outstanding) shares authorized - 10,045,900 - - Common stock, par value $1.00 per share, shares authorized - 160,000,000, shares outstanding - 54,507,836 and 54,092,987 as of June 1, 2024 and December 2, 2023, respectively $ 54,508 $ 54,093 Additional paid-in capital 310,458 301,485 Retained earnings 1,901,372 1,842,507 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (474,945 ) (442,880 ) Total H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity 1,791,393 1,755,205 Non-controlling interest 721 708 Total equity 1,792,114 1,755,913 Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity $ 4,919,110 $ 4,723,575

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS of CASH FLOWS H.B. Fuller Company and Subsidiaries (In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 1, 2024 June 3, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including non-controlling interest $ 82,309 $ 62,338 Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interest to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 45,099 39,163 Amortization 39,574 37,813 Deferred income taxes (24,117 ) (16,831 ) Income from equity method investments, net of dividends received (1,644 ) (2,338 ) Debt issuance costs write-off - 2,689 Loss on fair value adjustment on contingent consideration liability - (220 ) Gain on sale or disposal of assets (166 ) (42 ) Share-based compensation 11,930 10,953 Pension and other post-retirement benefit plan activity (4,370 ) (6,226 ) Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Trade receivables, net 22,639 66,896 Inventories (56,512 ) 8,285 Other assets (22,328 ) (36,951 ) Trade payables 38,781 (20,301 ) Accrued compensation (16,424 ) (42,190 ) Other accrued expenses (7,002 ) (9,988 ) Income taxes payable (11,218 ) 10,025 Other liabilities (1,786 ) 18,819 Other 34,210 (13,497 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 128,975 108,397 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchased property, plant and equipment (90,181 ) (82,578 ) Purchased businesses, net of cash acquired (254,287 ) (103,744 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 694 2,623 Net cash used in investing activities (343,774 ) (183,699 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,497,000 1,300,000 Repayment of long-term debt (1,305,500 ) (1,176,650 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (3,493 ) (10,214 ) Net payment of notes payable (376 ) (239 ) Dividends paid (23,295 ) (21,258 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 18,289 4,193 Repurchases of common stock (21,809 ) (2,552 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 160,816 93,280 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10,647 ) 5,295 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (64,630 ) 23,273 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 179,453 79,910 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 114,823 $ 103,183

