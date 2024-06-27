Biovica International: Clarification of Notice to Extraordinary General Meeting

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) The purpose of the extra general meeting that Biovica has called for on July 15, 2024, is to decide on share-based incentive programs for employees and the board of Biovica International AB and subsidiaries. By doing so at an extraordinary general meeting, the company avoids trading that the incentive program generates during the subscription period for the options of series TO3B, which runs September 12-30, 2024.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46 76 666 16 47

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Attachments Clarification of notice to extraordinary general meeting SOURCE: Biovica International

