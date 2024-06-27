Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
WKN: A2DPS4 | ISIN: SE0008613731
Biovica International: Clarification of Notice to Extraordinary General Meeting

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) The purpose of the extra general meeting that Biovica has called for on July 15, 2024, is to decide on share-based incentive programs for employees and the board of Biovica International AB and subsidiaries. By doing so at an extraordinary general meeting, the company avoids trading that the incentive program generates during the subscription period for the options of series TO3B, which runs September 12-30, 2024.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO
Phone: +46 76 666 16 47
E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO
Phone: +46 73 125 92 46
E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Clarification of notice to extraordinary general meeting

SOURCE: Biovica International



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
