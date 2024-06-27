Ken Schapiro of Condor Capital Wealth Management Recognized in Forbes' 2024 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Condor Capital Wealth Management is honored to announce that CEO Ken Schapiro has been named to the 2024 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list, ranking 11th among high-net-worth advisors in North New Jersey. This marks his fifth year on this prestigious list.

Advisors included in this list are carefully selected based on extensive research and interviews as part of SHOOK Research's meticulous methodology. They are evaluated through both quantitative and qualitative metrics, including but not limited to weightings from revenue, client retention rates, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and whether they exhibit best practices when working with clients.

Condor Capital Wealth Management

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor employing 27 professional and support staff. Condor has been located in Martinsville, N.J., for over 25 years and enjoys being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.

To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management and other awards and accolades, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com or call 732-356-7323.

