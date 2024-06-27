Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27
27 June 2024
The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 26 June 2024
|Total Assets
|Excluding current year income and expenses
|£49.979million
|Including current year income and expenses
|£50.236million
|Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)
|Excluding current year income and expenses
|263.38p
|Including current year income and expenses
|264.74p
|Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)
|Excluding current year income and expenses
|263.40p
|Including current year income and expenses
|264.63p
A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.
Enquiries:
Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000