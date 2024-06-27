Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been recognized in TIME's inaugural rankings of the World's Most Sustainable Companies. The list, published in collaboration with market research company Statista, celebrates companies who advance sustainable practices and promote corporate responsibility and social stewardship.

"It's a tremendous honor to be included on TIME's inaugural list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies," said Paul Camuti, executive vice president and chief technology and sustainability officer, Trane Technologies. "Sustainability is at the center of our strategy and is integrated into every aspect of our business. The urgent need for climate action is clear and so is our purpose to boldly challenge what's possible for a sustainable world."

Through industry-leading action and innovation, Trane Technologies is decarbonizing buildings, industry and the cold chain and advancing its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge, and its pledge to be net-zero by 2050. The company was also the first in its industry to have its near and long-term emissions reductions targets externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

Broadly acknowledged for its industry-leading transparency, credibility and accountability, Trane Technologies has received several additional recognitions for climate action. The company was one of over 350 companies to be recognized with an 'A' score for transparency on climate change by CDP out of over 21,000 companies scored. It was also named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the third consecutive year and the North America Index for the thirteenth consecutive year.

With its Opportunity for All commitment, Trane Technologies is taking action to uplift its culture and communities through an inclusive approach and focus on education and career development for everyone. Last year, the company achieved gender parity on our Board of Directors and donated $18.8 million to initiatives that support our corporate citizenship strategy, Sustainable Futures, which focuses on uplifting and supporting students from underrepresented communities throughout their educational journeys.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our sustainability commitments and the impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

