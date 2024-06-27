Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
PR Newswire
27.06.2024 12:36 Uhr
57 Leser
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 26 June 2024 were:

215.71p Capital only
216.10p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 57,894 ordinary shares on 26th June 2024, the Company has 75,496,665 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 24,864,640 shares which are held in Treasury.


© 2024 PR Newswire
