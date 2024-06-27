Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Statement re Scheme Calculations and Issues Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

AberforthSplitLevelIncome Trust plc ("ASLIT") and Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

Scheme Calculations & Issue Update

Scheme Calculations

Further to the election results in connection with the reconstruction and winding up of ASLIT announced on 26 June 2024, the Board of ASLIT confirms the Formula Asset Value (FAV) per Ordinary Share and the Terminal Asset Value (TAV) per Zero Dividend Preference Share that will be used for the calculation of entitlements under the recommended scheme of reconstruction and members' voluntary liquidation of ASLIT under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the "Scheme") and to determine the number of new AGVIT Ordinary Shares and new AGVIT Zero Dividend Preference Shares in the capital of AGVIT to be issued pursuant to the Scheme.

Under the terms of the Scheme, details of which were set out in the circular to ASLIT Shareholders dated 28 May 2024:

the FAV per Ordinary Share (being the entitlement of an Ordinary Share pursuant to the Scheme, calculated on the basis of the net asset value of ASLIT as at close of business on 21 June 2024 (the "Calculation Date")) was 84.84p; and

the TAV per Zero Dividend Preference Share (being the entitlement of a Zero Dividend Preference Share calculated on the basis of the net asset value of ASLIT as at the Calculation Date) was 127.25p.

In accordance with the Scheme, Johnston Carmichael LLP have performed specific procedures over the calculations of the FAV per Ordinary Share and the TAV per Zero Dividend Preference Share and no issues were reported. The procedures performed by Johnston Carmichael LLP did not constitute an audit of ASLIT.

For the purposes of the Scheme, the AGVIT Ordinary Shares will be issued at 100p and the AGVIT Zero Dividend Preference Shares will be issued at 100p.

Based on the FAV per Ordinary Share and the TAV per Zero Dividend Preference Share set out above:

an ASLIT Ordinary Shareholder who elected or was deemed to have elected for the Ordinary Rollover Option in respect of any ASLIT Ordinary Shares shall receive approximately 0.8484 AGVIT Ordinary Shares under the Scheme in respect of each such ASLIT Ordinary Share held;

an ASLIT Ordinary Shareholder who elected for the Ordinary Cash Option in respect of any ASLIT Ordinary Shares shall receive 84.84p under the Scheme in respect of each such ASLIT Ordinary Share held;

an ASLIT Zero Dividend Preference Shareholder who elected for the ZDP Rollover Zero Option in respect of any ASLIT Zero Dividend Preference Shares shall receive approximately 1.2725 AGVIT Zero Dividend Preference Shares under the Scheme in respect of each such ASLIT Zero Dividend Preference Share held;

in respect of any ASLIT Zero Dividend Preference Shares shall receive approximately 1.2725 AGVIT Zero Dividend Preference Shares under the Scheme in respect of each such ASLIT Zero Dividend Preference Share held; an ASLIT Zero Dividend Preference Shareholder who elected for the ZDP Rollover Ordinary Option in respect of any ASLIT Zero Dividend Preference Shares shall receive approximately 1.2725 AGVIT Ordinary Shares under the Scheme in respect of each such ASLIT Zero Dividend Preference Share held;

an ASLIT Zero Dividend Preference Shareholder who elected or was deemed to have elected for the ZDP Cash Option in respect of any ASLIT Zero Dividend Preference Shares shall receive 127.25p under the Scheme in respect of each such ASLIT Zero Dividend Preference Share held.

Fractions of Shares which would otherwise arise will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares.

The Scheme remains conditional on, among other conditions, the passing of the special resolution to place ASLIT into members' voluntary liquidation (the "Resolution"), which will be proposed at the general meeting of ASLIT to be held at 10.00 a.m. on 28 June 2024 (the "General Meeting"). The Scheme will not become effective unless the Resolution is passed.

Issue Update

Further to ASLIT's announcement dated 26 June 2024, the demand for Ordinary Shares and ZDP Shares in AGVIT at 100 pence each was as follows:

Demand for AGVIT Ordinary Shares Demand for AGVIT ZDP Shares ASLIT Ordinary Shareholders under the Scheme £104.5m N/A ASLIT ZDP Shareholders under the Scheme £0.2m £28.1m AGVIT Placing £0.3m £9.2m AGVIT Offer for Subscription £2.3m £2.9m Total demand £107.3m £40.2m

Therefore, conditional on the Resolution being passed at the General Meeting and the Scheme becoming effective, 107,330,999 AGVIT Ordinary Shares and 40,249,000 AGVIT ZDP Shares will be issued under the Scheme, Placing and Offer for Subscription in aggregate, to satisfy demand as shown in the table above.

Elections under the Scheme, Offer for Subscription and applications under the Placing have been met in full other than one individual investor's subscriptions, which were subject to marginal scale back, in order to have a matched ratio of AGVIT Ordinary Shares to AGVIT Zero Dividend Preference Shares of 8:3. The AGVIT Board applied this scale back in accordance with the policy described in the AGVIT Prospectus.

Accordingly, applications are being made for 107,331,000 AGVIT Ordinary Shares (which includes the one subscriber share already in issue) and 40,249,000 AGVIT ZDP Shares to be admitted to listing on the premium and standard segments respectively of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange at 8.00 a.m. on 1 July 2024 ("Admission"). The completion of the Scheme remains subject to the passing of the Resolution at the General Meeting and Admission will only be able to occur after the Scheme has become effective.

Expected timetable 2024 Second General Meeting 10.00 a.m. on28June Effective Date for implementation of the Proposals and commencement of the liquidation of ASLIT 28 June Admission to listing of, and dealings commence in, (i) the AGVIT Shares issued pursuant to the Scheme and (ii) the AGVIT Shares issued pursuant to the AGVIT Placing and Offer 8.00 a.m. on 1 July AGVIT Shares issued in uncertificated form credited to CREST accounts of Shareholders under the Scheme as soon as is reasonably practicable on 1 July AGVIT Shares issued in uncertificated form credited to CREST accounts of AGVIT Shareholders under the AGVIT Placing and Offer as soon as is reasonably practicable on 1 July CREST payments made in respect of cash entitlements of Shareholders under the Scheme 12 July Cheques despatched in respect of cash entitlements of Shareholders under the Scheme 12 July Definitive certificates in respect of AGVIT Shares issued in certificated form pursuant to the Scheme despatched to Shareholders entitled thereto 12 July Cancellation of listing of the Reclassified Shares as soon as practicable after the Effective Date All references to time in this announcement are to UK time. Each of the times and dates in the above expected timetable (other than in relation to the General Meetings) may be extended or brought forward without further notice. If any of the above times and/or dates changes, the revised time(s) and/or date(s) will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service provider.



Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning as given to them in the Circular.

For further information, please contact:

Investment Managers AberforthPartnersLLP +44 (0) 131 220 0733 Euan Macdonald Peter Shaw

FinancialAdviserstoASLITandSponsor & Placing Agent to AGVIT

J.P. Morgan Cazenove(JPMC) +44 (0) 203 493 8000 William Simmonds Rupert Budge SolicitorstoASLIT and AGVIT Dickson Minto LLP +44(0)207 649 6823 Douglas Armstrong

ASLIT Legal Entity Identifier: 21380013QYWO82NZV529

AGVIT Legal Entity Identifier: 2138006A8FCYYWSJKE32

